Dundee star Jason Cummings talks abuse from the stands as he backs team-mate Leigh Griffiths: ‘It’s like on your ticket it says in the small print you can say what you want’

A Hibs cup final hero heading to the home of Hearts is always going to be a target for home fans at Tynecastle.

Dundee super sub Jason Cummings, though, insists the stick he received during his warm-up drove him on to score the goal that earned his side a point.

But the 26-year-old revealed the ‘banter’ turns too quickly to abuse for footballers and leapt to the defence of team-mate Leigh Griffiths who has been the subject of vile chants all season.

“It crosses the line sometimes,” Cummings said.

“It’s like when you get your ticket it says in the small print you can say what you want, do what you want, don’t worry about it.

“Some of the abuse you see is disgusting. If you were to say that in any other walk of life or any other job police would be involved.

“I don’t know how it is right when it comes to a game people can say what they want.

“Leigh is good lad and a family man. We’re all just human beings doing our job.

“Getting a bit of stick comes with the job I suppose but, for me, sometimes it’s too far.

“Griff is a top pro. He’s similar to me in that it probably drives him on more.

“It doesn’t bother him but obviously he’d rather not get that much stick. Nobody would.

“Just because you’re in the public eye it’s like they can say what they want to you and not get in trouble.

“People say it’s part of the job but sometimes it shouldn’t be particularly with some of the horrible messages you receive online. But what can you about it?”

Thrown cup

After scoring the late leveller in the 1-1 draw, Cummings was also the target of a cup thrown from the home end.

Though it missed the goalscorer, it did strike Cammy Kerr during the celebrations.

“I think Cammy took it for me,” Cummings added.

“It was aimed at me but it missed and ended up hitting someone else.

“Like I say, if you did that in the street you’d be in trouble with the police.

“But when you’re at the game you get away with it.”

‘I don’t know where Cammy Kerr has been hiding that long throw!’

Kerr was the man that gave Cummings the chance to nod his team level in the 83rd minute.

The full-back launched a huge throw right into the Hearts six-yard box and the former Hibs man was quickest to react.

It was clear the home defence didn’t expect the delivery from Kerr. Cummings admits neither did he.

“I was very surprised the ball came to me because I was looking for someone to flick it on to me,” the Scotland international said.

Former Hearts youth player Jason Cummings denied the league leaders all three points at Tynecastle, as Dundee fought back to claim a share of the spoils 🤝 Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/iVQPy02TzP — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 23, 2021

“But Cammy Kerr, I don’t know where he’s been hiding that long throw!

“He launched it and it got to me. I managed to flick it on and when the ball hit the net I was just buzzing.

“I was getting a lot of stick from the fans on that side when I was warming up so I got the last laugh.

“People think they are getting under your skin. They might do with some players. But for me it makes me want to get out there and shut them up. It drives me on.

“When I got my goal I was buzzing to get across there and show them what I’m all about.”

Start on Wednesday?

Manager James McPake was full of praise for his goalscorer and admitted the 26-year-old is in contention to start in a key clash with Ross County on Wednesday.

Since the arrival of Griffiths on loan from Celtic, starts for Cummings have been restricted to just one in his last five appearances.

That came when Griffiths was injured and Cummings hopes his performance and goal against Hearts were enough to feature from the first whistle in midweek.

“I always want to start, I’m always available and I’ve been training well,” he said.

“Once called upon I’ll give 100%.

“There is a lot of competition so it’s hard to grumble when you’re not playing because there are a lot of good strikers here.

“Everyone wants to play but you can only pick 11 players.”