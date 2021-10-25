Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hits back at James McPake after Dundee manager’s ‘stoking the fire’ accusation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Robbie Neilson says the role Dundee played in Hearts’ relegation to the Championship will be remembered “for a long time” as he hit back at Dens counterpart James McPake.

The Tynecastle boss was accused of “stoking the fire” of abuse directed at Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths ahead of the weekend meeting between the sides by McPake.

In a pre-match interview Neilson said he planned to use the enmity built up between the two clubs during the first lockdown as motivation for his team.

The infamous email row of 2020 saw Dundee chief John Nelms hold the deciding vote on whether to end the 2019/20 season early.

After some time he made his decision and with it confirmed Hearts’ relegation to the Championship.

“The historical stuff last year is something that we need to make sure we remember going into the game,” Neilson said in build-up to Saturday’s clash.

“I think there will be a good atmosphere on the day, let’s say that.”

‘Stoking the fire’

After the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle, McPake took exception to those comments when asked about the ongoing abuse directed at Griffiths during matches.

“I don’t think it helps when we are talking about things like that for opposition managers to say it will be a white hot atmosphere or whatever the words used were,” McPake said in his post-match comments.

“They went to the voting scandal but we’ve played them three times since then – he was the Dundee United manager then so I don’t think there was a need to say that.

“I don’t think certain comments help the situation brought up about Leigh.

“It is stoking the fire. I didn’t like it.”

‘We will remember it’

Now an unapologetic Neilson has responded to those comments, hitting back at McPake.

The 41-year-old, who left Dundee United to take over at Hearts in June 2020, insists anger over the situation is still real for the Edinburgh outfit.

“It’s true. Maybe they don’t think it is but it’s very much true from this end,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“They’re not the ones who were put down into the Championship.

“I think it’s something that will continue for a long time. If they want to brush it under the carpet it’s up to them but we will continue to remember it.”

Neilson added: “That’s football. You are here to compete.

“Generally there is a winner and a loser. You need to have an edge between teams, you need to have an edge between fans, that’s what gets you ready for the games.

“For me, that’s part and parcel of football.

“When we go into every single game, we are trying to find something to give us an edge no matter who it is against.”