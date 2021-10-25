Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hits back at James McPake after Dundee manager’s ‘stoking the fire’ accusation

By George Cran
October 25 2021, 9.41am Updated: October 25 2021, 2.49pm
Robbie Neilson and James McPake.
Robbie Neilson says the role Dundee played in Hearts’ relegation to the Championship will be remembered “for a long time” as he hit back at Dens counterpart James McPake.

The Tynecastle boss was accused of “stoking the fire” of abuse directed at Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths ahead of the weekend meeting between the sides by McPake.

In a pre-match interview Neilson said he planned to use the enmity built up between the two clubs during the first lockdown as motivation for his team.

The infamous email row of 2020 saw Dundee chief John Nelms hold the deciding vote on whether to end the 2019/20 season early.

Jason Cummings scored a late equaliser as Dundee drew 1-1 at Hearts.

After some time he made his decision and with it confirmed Hearts’ relegation to the Championship.

“The historical stuff last year is something that we need to make sure we remember going into the game,” Neilson said in build-up to Saturday’s clash.

“I think there will be a good atmosphere on the day, let’s say that.”

‘Stoking the fire’

After the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle, McPake took exception to those comments when asked about the ongoing abuse directed at Griffiths during matches.

“I don’t think it helps when we are talking about things like that for opposition managers to say it will be a white hot atmosphere or whatever the words used were,” McPake said in his post-match comments.

Robbie Neilson and James McPake exchange words at Tynecastle last season.
“They went to the voting scandal but we’ve played them three times since then – he was the Dundee United manager then so I don’t think there was a need to say that.

“I don’t think certain comments help the situation brought up about Leigh.

“It is stoking the fire. I didn’t like it.”

‘We will remember it’

Now an unapologetic Neilson has responded to those comments, hitting back at McPake.

The 41-year-old, who left Dundee United to take over at Hearts in June 2020, insists anger over the situation is still real for the Edinburgh outfit.

“It’s true. Maybe they don’t think it is but it’s very much true from this end,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“They’re not the ones who were put down into the Championship.

McPake and Neilson.
“I think it’s something that will continue for a long time. If they want to brush it under the carpet it’s up to them but we will continue to remember it.”

Neilson added: “That’s football. You are here to compete.

“Generally there is a winner and a loser. You need to have an edge between teams, you need to have an edge between fans, that’s what gets you ready for the games.

“For me, that’s part and parcel of football.

“When we go into every single game, we are trying to find something to give us an edge no matter who it is against.”

