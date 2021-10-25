Shaun Byrne: No surgery needed for Dundee star but midfielder could be out until 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have received welcome news on Shaun Byrne’s knee injury.

The key midfielder found out today the problem does not require surgery after meeting with a specialist this afternoon.

However, the timescale for recovery could still stretch into months.

Byrne was stretchered off in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Aberdeen last weekend.

That came after a challenge with former Dee Declan Gallagher in the middle of the park.

Dundee boss James McPake said: “We hope to have Shaun back between six to 12 weeks.

“We will just have to be patient with it but we are delighted for him and the club that he doesn’t need surgery.

“We will miss him as he is a really good player and probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Byrne missed the weekend draw at Hearts and could now be sidelined beyond the new year.

Should his recovery be on the short side of the timescale, there is a possibility Byrne could be back for the festive matches that include the next derby on January 2.

However, 12 weeks would see Dundee beyond the winter break, returning for the final run-in of the season.