Dundee’s Jordan McGhee determined to get back among the goals as he sets about exorcising Ross County demons

Throughout much of his career, scoring goals was always a bonus for defender Jordan McGhee.

Now a midfielder, the 25-year-old has been Dundee’s man for the big occasion.

Whether it’s a late equaliser in Inverness, the opener in a win over Hearts or key strikes in the Dark Blues’ successful play-off run, McGhee’s goals count big.

And that’s why he’s disappointed not to have broken his scoring duck this season.

He is, though, targeting Ross County tonight to do just that. He has previous against the Staggies and also some ghosts to exorcise.

The clash at Dens Park is a meeting of the Premiership’s bottom two sides – the classic six-pointer.

With victory, Dundee can stretch a huge seven points ahead of the struggling Staggies and nestle themselves in among the group of teams above them in the table.

For County, victory is badly needed to avoid being cut adrift.

“Tonight is massive, we know that,” said McGhee.

“We put pressure on ourselves to win every game we at Dens no matter who the opposition are.

“Ross County come to town so it is down to us to put in a similar performance and pick up points as we did here the last time against Aberdeen.”

‘No better way’

And McGhee would dearly like to get among the goals this evening.

He did just that in his last game against the Highland outfit as he scored the winner for Falkirk in May 2019.

However, that result wasn’t enough to save the Bairns from relegation to League One.

“That was a mad game against Ross County and we were relegated,” McGhee recalled.

“I scored the last goal in the match and we thought it would save us but Alloa drew which killed us.

“When I scored all our fans were going mental and we were going mental as well. That was us thinking we had done it.

“But the club went down in the worst way possible, to be honest. We went from such a high to a devastating low.

“The relegation was brutally difficult. We were fighting a losing battle from November onwards.

“Unfortunately we got relegated which was tough on me as well because I had put a lot of pressure on myself as I was captain at the time.

“I felt I gave everything for the club and it was just a difficult time.

“I am determined to get off the mark for Dundee this season and there would be no better way to do it than against Ross County tonight.”

‘Once I get that first one, I can chip in with many more’

Since being transformed into a midfielder, McGhee has come up with some vitally important goals for Dundee, including three in the play-offs last season.

However, he’s yet to find the net this term as he gets used to the step up to the Premiership.

I have been getting into the right areas in games but sometimes I have not been hitting the target or keepers have been making good saves,” he added.

“Zander Clark here, the Rangers game I had half-chances – it is just about being confident in front of goal.

“Once I get that first one I think I can chip in with many more.

“When I was a defender and heard strikers saying they were going through a bit of a rut I would think if you get another chance just tuck it away.

“Now, it’s myself going through it and the boot is on the other foot!

“But as I said, once I get one, I should get more and that’s what I aim to do.”