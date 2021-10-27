Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake: ‘We let the football club down’ in 5-0 home hammering to bottom side Ross County

By George Cran
October 27 2021, 10.50pm Updated: October 27 2021, 11.01pm
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake admits he and his players “let the football club down” after a 5-0 home hammering by bottom side Ross County.

The Dark Blues were embarrassed in the first half as the Staggies romped into a four-goal lead thanks to strikes from Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook.

The latter would add a fifth goal after the break to earn Malky Mackay’s side their first victory of the league season – and their biggest ever in the top flight.

“It was as bad a night as I’ve had in football,” McPake admitted.

“It was real sobering result. We were second best all over the pitch.

“From myself all the way down, we let the football club down tonight.

“There have been results and performances over the past two and a bit years that have been really poor but tonight tops any of them.

“It did surprise me particularly after Aberdeen and Hearts. We were so poor.

“We now need to take a real deep look at ourselves because that’s nowhere near good enough.

“We want to be an established Premiership side but performances like that hurt.

“Attitude and application wasn’t there. There have been times when we’ve lost games this season when I’ve been able to come out and defend myself, my staff, my players but tonight all over the pitch…

“After the first goal it looked like we felt sorry for ourselves.

“We’ll all look in the mirror tonight and we need to come up with answers for Saturday.”

Fan anger

After watching their side get taken apart by the Premiership’s bottom side, the home support weren’t slow to vent their frustration towards the players and dugout.

Particularly when winger Paul McMullan was taken off after just 37 minutes.

“It was a tactical change, not an injury,” McPake said.

“Down the right-hand side of the pitch was causing us real problems.

“The change didn’t work because they still caused us problems. We were second best that side of the pitch, we were second best all over.”

He added: “I can understand the fans frustration.

“I’ve played here long enough. I’ve had criticism, I’ve had praise. That comes with being a player or manager at this football club.

“If I was an onlooker, I’d be very critical of that performance from both a manager/coaching point of view and from the players’ point of view.

“I’d be very critical on both fronts.

“Am I big enough to take it? Yes.”

