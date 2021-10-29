Charlie Adam: No Dundee player can gripe if they are dropped this weekend after Ross County horror show

An error occurred. Please try again.

“Out-run and out-fought” Dundee players can have no argument if they are dropped for tomorrow’s now-crucial trip to St Mirren.

That’s the view of club captain Charlie Adam after the shock 5-0 home thumping suffered at the hands of the Premiership’s bottom side Ross County.

And he includes himself in the assessment that every one of the 11 players on the pitch could have been subbed by half-time against the Staggies.

The Dark Blues were already 4-0 down by that point and distinctly second best against a side that hadn’t yet won in the Premiership and scored two goals away from home all season.

‘We can’t justify it’

Skipper Adam admits the performance was nowhere near good enough.

“We, as a group of players, have to take the responsibility,” the former Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke City man said.

“I’m in shock, actually. We’ve not competed, we’ve not done the hard yards.

“If you don’t do that then you’ll get beaten.

“After the performances against Aberdeen and Hearts you didn’t think this was coming.

“We never matched them in any department.

“It just wasn’t good enough and something we have to take on the chin.

“When you get outrun and outfought it’s there to be seen.

“The stats don’t lie, they’ll have outrun and outfought us.

“They won everything, second balls.

“They came like a team that didn’t look bottom of the league.

“We knew they were a good side, creating a lot of chances in games and playing well.

“We can’t justify not being able to run hard and chase them down.

“We take the criticism and have to move on.

“We must be ready on Saturday for a huge game against St Mirren.”

‘Nobody will have a gripe if they are not playing’

The Dark Blues have picked up four points from their last three outings but the manner of defeat against the Staggies will take some getting over.

That, though, is the task ahead of Adam & Co. ahead of a trip to face a strong Buddies side.

“Once you have a defeat, it’s all about how you respond to it,” the Dens skipper added.

“It’s not easy going to St Mirren so we have to roll the sleeves up.

“We were that bad the manager could’ve changed 11 at half time.

“Now we’ll see if it can be fixed on Saturday. Nobody will have a gripe if they are not playing.

“We’ve got to be ready and prepared.

“Individually we’ve got to look at ourselves.

“It’s the worst since I’ve been at the football club.

“Fans made it show and rightly so.”