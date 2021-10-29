Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Adam: No Dundee player can gripe if they are dropped this weekend after Ross County horror show

By George Cran
October 29 2021, 8.00am
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

“Out-run and out-fought” Dundee players can have no argument if they are dropped for tomorrow’s now-crucial trip to St Mirren.

That’s the view of club captain Charlie Adam after the shock 5-0 home thumping suffered at the hands of the Premiership’s bottom side Ross County.

And he includes himself in the assessment that every one of the 11 players on the pitch could have been subbed by half-time against the Staggies.

The Dark Blues were already 4-0 down by that point and distinctly second best against a side that hadn’t yet won in the Premiership and scored two goals away from home all season.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the defeat to Ross County.

‘We can’t justify it’

Skipper Adam admits the performance was nowhere near good enough.

“We, as a group of players, have to take the responsibility,” the former Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke City man said.

“I’m in shock, actually. We’ve not competed, we’ve not done the hard yards.

“If you don’t do that then you’ll get beaten.

“After the performances against Aberdeen and Hearts you didn’t think this was coming.

“We never matched them in any department.

“It just wasn’t good enough and something we have to take on the chin.

“When you get outrun and outfought it’s there to be seen.

“The stats don’t lie, they’ll have outrun and outfought us.

“They won everything, second balls.

“They came like a team that didn’t look bottom of the league.

“We knew they were a good side, creating a lot of chances in games and playing well.

Regan Charles-Cook (No 17) makes it 4-0 to Ross County.

“We can’t justify not being able to run hard and chase them down.

“We take the criticism and have to move on.

“We must be ready on Saturday for a huge game against St Mirren.”

‘Nobody will have a gripe if they are not playing’

The Dark Blues have picked up four points from their last three outings but the manner of defeat against the Staggies will take some getting over.

That, though, is the task ahead of Adam & Co. ahead of a trip to face a strong Buddies side.

“Once you have a defeat, it’s all about how you respond to it,” the Dens skipper added.

“It’s not easy going to St Mirren so we have to roll the sleeves up.

Jordan Marshall and Cillian Sheridan trudge off.

“We were that bad the manager could’ve changed 11 at half time.

“Now we’ll see if it can be fixed on Saturday. Nobody will have a gripe if they are not playing.

“We’ve got to be ready and prepared.

“Individually we’ve got to look at ourselves.

“It’s the worst since I’ve been at the football club.

“Fans made it show and rightly so.”

 

