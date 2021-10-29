Under fire Dundee boss James McPake urges players to use Ross County horror show as ‘added motivation’ as he considers changes for St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Under fire Dundee boss James McPake urges players to use Ross County horror show as ‘added motivation’ as he considers changes for St Mirren

By George Cran
October 29 2021, 10.27pm
Dundee manager James McPake.
Dundee manager James McPake.

Dundee boss James McPake has urged his players to forget Wednesday night’s horror defeat to Ross County ahead of their clash with St Mirren.

The Dark Blues were hammered 5-0 at home to the Premiership’s bottom side on a night McPake called his worst in football.

The nature of the defeat has led to calls from supporters for a change in management.

However, McPake will return to the dugout this weekend to take charge of his 89th match as Dundee manager.

And he insists the players have responded in the short time since the midweek defeat.

Dundee were thrashed 5-0 at home to Ross County on Wednesday.

Now he’s called on them to show that on the pitch in Paisley.

“We have had poor performances before but I think everyone knows the other night trumped them all,” he said.

“It was a poor performance from start to finish but we need to forget about it. That’s the message to the players: put it to bed quickly and get back to work.

“They did that.

“The biggest motivation for players is winning games. Now they have the added motivation of getting Wednesday night out of the system.

“The only way to do that is to perform well at St Mirren.”

‘Players have responded’

Jordan Marshall and Cillian Sheridan trudge off against Ross County.

He added: “A lot went wrong on Wednesday. We were second best all over the pitch. We were easy to play against which isn’t like us.

“The big thing for me is the players have responded in the meetings and the sessions.

“We have to get back to do the stuff that made us a good side. How we can hurt teams and what we can do to get that out of our system.

“The players are hurting as much as anybody.

“They are desperate to get out on the pitch and put it right – they have a chance to do that tomorrow.”

Changes?

Club captain Charlie Adam said there were no players involved on Wednesday that could expect to retain their place for the trip to face the Buddies.

And his manager confirmed he is considering changes to his starting XI.

“You have to think what the best XI we can pick to play against St Mirren is,” McPake added.

“That will include some from the other night but there will potentially be changes too.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the defeat to Ross County.

“We have a decent squad here that we can mix and match.

“There are options to change it.

“We had a strong team on Wednesday night but we didn’t turn up. We didn’t get it right and weren’t even close.

“People will get opportunities but they are all desperate to get out on the pitch.

“Some to put it right, some to prove they should be on the pitch.”

Injury news

Max Anderson missed the game against Ross County.

Dundee’s options are likely to be boosted by the return of midfielder Max Anderson after he missed the Ross County match with illness.

McPake said: “Max should be available, he’s a lot better. He had a bit of a bug but he should be back.

“We have no fresh injuries.”

 

