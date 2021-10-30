Dundee players owe fans and staff at Dens Park ‘a big performance’ says defender Ryan Sweeney after lowest night of his career

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney admits Wednesday night’s 5-0 home hammering to Ross County was one of the worst nights of his career.

The central defender is a new signing at Dens Park this season and has impressed in recent weeks.

However, he admits the all-round performance – or lack of it – from the Dark Blues is something they need to move on from quickly.

Asked if it was the worst result of his career, Sweeney replied: “Probably, just in the manner of the performance and the way it happened.

“I would definitely say it was right up there.

“But personally and as a collective, it is not something we can hang onto.

“I can understand the fans’ frustration but we have to isolate it and put it away.

“There was a bit of anger in the dressing-room after the game but probably a bit of shock as well.

“It was so hard to explain. I can’t remember being that low.

“It was a really long night during the game and after it.

“But we came in Thursday and it had to be put to bed right away – you can’t dwell on it going into the St Mirren game.”

‘We owe it to everyone’

The beauty of a packed week of fixtures means Sweeney and his team-mates have an opportunity to put right the wrongs of Wednesday night.

Not even 72 hours later they face St Mirren in Paisley.

And Sweeney says the players owe everyone associated with the club after the disappointment of the midweek defeat.

“It is huge how we start and we have to be on the front foot,” the defender added.

“St Mirren have changed their style a bit this season and will be very attack minded.

“They will look to get more players up the pitch and be open so it’s up to us to go and implement our game plan, to try to get a win.

“We let ourselves down completely on Wednesday night.

“We let the staff down, the football club down so we owe it to everyone at the football club, especially the supporters who will travel there, a big performance.”