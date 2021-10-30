Dundee players owe fans and staff at Dens Park ‘a big performance’ says defender Ryan Sweeney after lowest night of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee players owe fans and staff at Dens Park ‘a big performance’ says defender Ryan Sweeney after lowest night of his career

By George Cran
October 30 2021, 9.00am
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney admits Wednesday night’s 5-0 home hammering to Ross County was one of the worst nights of his career.

The central defender is a new signing at Dens Park this season and has impressed in recent weeks.

However, he admits the all-round performance – or lack of it – from the Dark Blues is something they need to move on from quickly.

Asked if it was the worst result of his career, Sweeney replied: “Probably, just in the manner of the performance and the way it happened.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the defeat to Ross County with Sweeney in the background.

“I would definitely say it was right up there.

“But personally and as a collective, it is not something we can hang onto.

“I can understand the fans’ frustration but we have to isolate it and put it away.

“There was a bit of anger in the dressing-room after the game but probably a bit of shock as well.

“It was so hard to explain. I can’t remember being that low.

“It was a really long night during the game and after it.

“But we came in Thursday and it had to be put to bed right away – you can’t dwell on it going into the St Mirren game.”

‘We owe it to everyone’

The beauty of a packed week of fixtures means Sweeney and his team-mates have an opportunity to put right the wrongs of Wednesday night.

Not even 72 hours later they face St Mirren in Paisley.

And Sweeney says the players owe everyone associated with the club after the disappointment of the midweek defeat.

“It is huge how we start and we have to be on the front foot,” the defender added.

Jordan Marshall and Cillian Sheridan trudge off against Ross County.

“St Mirren have changed their style a bit this season and will be very attack minded.

“They will look to get more players up the pitch and be open so it’s up to us to go and implement our game plan, to try to get a win.

“We let ourselves down completely on Wednesday night.

“We let the staff down, the football club down so we owe it to everyone at the football club, especially the supporters who will travel there, a big performance.”

 

