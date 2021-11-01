Riding the Dundee rollercoaster – 4 talking points from the Dark Blues’ victory at St Mirren

An error occurred. Please try again.

One absolute requirement of being a Dundee fan is a strong stomach.

Because motion sickness is a very real risk when following the Dark Blues.

Consistent ups and downs, some of them vicious, have become part of the very fabric of James McPake’s side over the past two-and-a-bit years.

There is no other analogy to fit them better than a rollercoaster – one with very few calm moments to catch your breath before the next high is followed by a plunge downwards once more.

Sometimes the lowest low is followed by an unexpected high within just three days.

And that was the case between a woeful 5-0 home defeat to Ross County and a far, far better 1-0 success at St Mirren.

So, what were the key differences?

James McPake

Calls for the manager to go echoed around social media and Dens Park on Wednesday night.

None of those were heeded by managing director John Nelms and the faith in his manager was immediately justified.

As much as he admits he got plenty wrong against Ross County, the Dens boss got the big decisions right three days later in Paisley.

And some of those were big calls to make – he left his star striker Leigh Griffiths and top scorer Jason Cummings out of the starting XI and then didn’t call on them as subs either.

Instead Cillian Sheridan led the line – and did so impressively – before his injury saw Danny Mullen come on in his place. Those are two strikers without a goal between them in 16 appearances this term but played a key role in this victory.

Midfield was a problem against the Staggies as McPake tries to find a way to play without injured anchorman Shaun Byrne.

📽️Highlights from Paisley as Max Anderson helps Dundee seal their first away win in the Scottish Premiership this season at St Mirren pic.twitter.com/hdJJoaIIVq — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2021

Max Anderson came in for Jordan McGhee but the experienced pair of Charlie Adam and Paul McGowan were kept in there.

Against County McGowan was the man chosen to sit in front of the defence – this time he was pushed up to support the striker in a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Adam was deepest with Anderson shuttling up and down the pitch. Though St Mirren got some joy running off Adam in the first half, the combination worked well throughout.

Paul McMullan

Another big call came in the guise of the team’s smallest member.

McMullan had been hooked before half-time against Ross County and, for some, that could have been an irreconcilable moment between manager and player.

The winger, though, was straight back in the team and gave one of his most impressive displays of the season.

Like many of his team-mates, the reaction from McMullan was perfect.

And, of course, he added his customary assist.

Paul McGowan

McGowan didn’t have a good game against Ross County.

But write the wily midfielder off at your peril.

Once again, like so often before, McGowan showed what a big player and huge personality he is in this Dundee team.

Into his eighth season at Dens Park, the 34-year-old put on a 90-minute showing full of energy and craft and could easily have made it 2-0 in the first half.

Form

Seven points from four games is the kind of form that will certainly see a team stay in the division.

Losing 5-0 at home regularly won’t, mind you.

Much less of the Ross County performance and a bit more of Aberdeen, Hearts or St Mirren and Dundee will be fine.

Levelling off those deep troughs is the big task facing McPake going forward.

And, along with it, turning the white-knuckle rollercoaster ride into a much more sedate journey for the fans and their poor stomachs.