‘I didn’t know how to celebrate!’: Dundee’s Max Anderson lifts the lid on his first-ever Premiership goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has the ‘siiiiii’ celebration, Henrik Larsson famously stuck out his tongue for every goal at Celtic Park while Dundee striker Jason Cummings has his own ‘Joker’ style to commemorate every strike.

For those of a certain vintage, Mick Channon’s windmill or Jurgen Klinsmann’s dive are stuck in the memory.

For the newest member of the Premiership’s goalscoring club, none of those came to mind, however.

Max Anderson finished last season with four Championship goals to his name, all coming in key victories for the Dark Blues.

Once more he was on target in a vital Dundee win this weekend, stroking home his first ever top-flight goal in a 1-0 success at St Mirren.

He finished it like a seasoned goalscorer, though he admits his celebration showed anything but.

“It was quite an experience,” the 20-year-old said of the game at the SMiSA Stadium.

“Right from the start of the season, you want to try and get your first goal in the Premiership.

“I didn’t know how to celebrate once I got it!”

“I’m thinking: “Do a knee slide, do a knee slide!”

“But I turned round and I think I just started clapping everyone.

“I just excited to get the goal.”

‘I’ve seen them go out of the stadium’

The only goal of the game came in the 11th minute as Dundee put the midweek thrashing at home to Ross County firmly behind them with their first away win of the season.

A breakaway eventually saw a cross cleared to Paul McMullan on the edge of the area. The winger controlled the high ball and the ball popped straight out to Anderson who side-footed it beyond the goalie from 20 yards.

📽️Highlights from Paisley as Max Anderson helps Dundee seal their first away win in the Scottish Premiership this season at St Mirren pic.twitter.com/hdJJoaIIVq — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2021

“Paul took a touch and it bounced up. I was just running onto it perfectly and went with the side-foot,” Anderson recalled.

“I’ve seen them go into the stand or out of the stadium but, thankfully, it just stayed low and went in.

“I don’t think I could do it again!

“I’d laced a couple in training that went sky high so I thought I’d try the passing route and hope it just rolled in.

“I’d seen them happen this season so it was about keeping it low and on target.

“You’ve always got a chance then.”

Showed Ross County ‘was a one-off’

Anderson missed the 5-0 home defeat to Ross County through illness but was only too aware of the need for Dundee to show some sort of reaction at St Mirren.

Questions had been raised over the future of manager James McPake with fans deeply unhappy with the manner of the performance.

Captain Charlie Adam, defender Ryan Sweeney and McPake himself had all been in the press making clear it was an unacceptable display.

Anderson, though, says the way Dundee went about things in Paisley showed it was a game they can put down to a blip.

“We were poor in midweek but with the players we have got and the attitude, you knew we could bounce back.

“The reaction was second to none. We were much better.

“It was important to get something out of the game.

“I was able to watch the game on Wednesday. It was frustrating, obviously.

“But I think the reaction and result on Saturday shows that it was a one-off.”

Make up for red card

Anderson certainly likes making the headlines against St Mirren. In the first meeting between the sides, the midfielder blotted his Premiership debut with a red card.

With the Buddies on the break, Anderson scythed down Eamonn Brophy and admits he had some making up to do in this game.

He added: “I thought I’d try and keep my feet low to the ground and not volley anyone this time!”