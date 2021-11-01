EXCLUSIVE: ‘If no Dundee fans turned up at St Mirren we couldn’t have grumbled’ admits Paul McGowan as Dark Blues answer ‘massive questions’ in Paisley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Midfielder Paul McGowan admits he wasn’t sure what kind of Dundee side were going to turn up at St Mirren on Saturday.

After the humiliating collapse against Ross County just three days before, the Dens stalwart admits even the club’s loyal fans would have been fearing the worst.

However, after a 1-0 win in Paisley – a “coupon-buster” he called it – the 34-year-old was full of praise for his team-mates for their reaction.

And he hailed the travelling support that cheered their side to a first away win of the season, admitting every one of them would have been within their rights to shun the team at the weekend after what they witnessed against Ross County.

“After Wednesday, you worry what is going to turn up,” McGowan admitted.

“But you could see us battling for each other and that was what was missing against Ross County. We weren’t working, we weren’t helping each other out and basically just rolled over.

“That’s not like us.

“It was a blip because you can see when we are all at it, helping each other, fighting for each other, we are a tough team to beat.

“A big shout out to the fans who came down. If none of them turned up then we couldn’t have grumbled. Fair play to them.

“I’m surprised how many turned up after Wednesday. A big shout out has to go to them.

“We let them down on Wednesday and we also let ourselves down massively.

“You can see when we are all at it, it’s a different Dundee side.”

‘Coupon-buster’

The difference between performances was vast, after a midweek match that saw bottom-of-the-league Ross County romp into a 4-0 half-time lead.

It ended up 5-0 thanks to Regan Charles-Cook’s second of the evening and prompted calls from supporters to sack manager James McPake.

Questions were thrust in the direction of the players, too, and McGowan was delighted the Dark Blues came up with the answers against the Buddies.

“Ross County wasn’t like us,” he added.

“Even though we hadn’t been picking up victories, we had played really well in a lot of the games.

“I don’t think anybody saw Wednesday coming.

“Listen, County deserved the win but the way we lost the goals were like back to the old us and we were punished for every chance we gave up.

“Then to go to St Mirren, a right good side who Jim Goodwin has playing very well, and to come away with a clean sheet is massive.

“A lot people would have been worrying about us – we were probably a coupon-buster as well!

“I’m delighted for the boys because we had to answer massive questions thrown at us.

“We were rightly questioned after Wednesday because we let the club down.

“Then to go and produce Saturday’s performance after that is brilliant.

“But, we have to make sure Ross County doesn’t happen again.”

Relief

The joy of victory, though, doesn’t last too long says the experienced midfielder.

Next up is a tough task at home to McGowan’s first club Celtic in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

McGowan said: “I barely even enjoy it any more, it’s just a relief after a game now. Thank God, it’s three points!

“You enjoy it for five minutes and then you have to go again.

“It was a tough week, we enjoyed Saturday night and then it’s about recovery before a massive game against Celtic.”