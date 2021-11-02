Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee talent Max Anderson’s omission from Scotland U/21 squad is ’embarrassing’ says Dens team-mate

By George Cran
November 2 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 2 2021, 12.06pm
Max Anderson celebrates with Scot Gemmill inset.
Paul McGowan says Max Anderson’s Scotland U/21 snub is “embarrassing” after the youngster notched his first-ever Premiership goal.

The 20-year-old opened his top-flight scoring account with an assured finish in the 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Anderson has previously been part of Scot Gemmill’s side and made his U/21 debut in a 1-1 draw away to Turkey in September.

That call-up came when English-based players could not travel due to Covid restrictions.

For the next squad, Anderson was left out once more for home qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium.

Thirty-four-year-old McGowan, though, has urged his young team-mate to keep performing for the Dark Blues.

If he does that, his chance will come. Even if the goal came as a surprise to his more experienced Dens colleague.

“He’s a top kid,” McGowan said.

“If he adds goals to his game he can go as far as he wants.

“I actually can’t believe he’s not in the Scotland U/21 squad, it’s embarrassing to be honest.

“He’s been playing regularly in the Premiership and it’s ridiculous he’s not been back in.

“But I’ve told him, keep working away, keep the head down. He’s a grounded kid.

“I’m delighted for him getting the goal at St Mirren.

“To be fair, when I saw the ball drop to him on the edge of the box and Max going to shoot I wasn’t ready for celebrating, that’s for sure!

“He’s side-footed it in and we were all delighted.”

 

