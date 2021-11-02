EXCLUSIVE: Dundee talent Max Anderson’s omission from Scotland U/21 squad is ’embarrassing’ says Dens team-mate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul McGowan says Max Anderson’s Scotland U/21 snub is “embarrassing” after the youngster notched his first-ever Premiership goal.

The 20-year-old opened his top-flight scoring account with an assured finish in the 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday.

Anderson has previously been part of Scot Gemmill’s side and made his U/21 debut in a 1-1 draw away to Turkey in September.

That call-up came when English-based players could not travel due to Covid restrictions.

For the next squad, Anderson was left out once more for home qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21s squad for our @UEFAUnder21 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium at Tannadice next month.#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 28, 2021

Thirty-four-year-old McGowan, though, has urged his young team-mate to keep performing for the Dark Blues.

If he does that, his chance will come. Even if the goal came as a surprise to his more experienced Dens colleague.

“He’s a top kid,” McGowan said.

“If he adds goals to his game he can go as far as he wants.

“I actually can’t believe he’s not in the Scotland U/21 squad, it’s embarrassing to be honest.

“He’s been playing regularly in the Premiership and it’s ridiculous he’s not been back in.

“But I’ve told him, keep working away, keep the head down. He’s a grounded kid.

“I’m delighted for him getting the goal at St Mirren.

“To be fair, when I saw the ball drop to him on the edge of the box and Max going to shoot I wasn’t ready for celebrating, that’s for sure!

“He’s side-footed it in and we were all delighted.”