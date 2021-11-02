Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan reveals he’s set for lengthy spell out with serious injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Republic of Ireland international revealed the extent of the injury suffered at St Mirren on his Twitter account.

Sheridan was selected ahead of Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings in the starting line-up on Saturday and played his part in the 1-0 weekend win.

However, his afternoon was cut short in the 56th minute after being stretchered off with a serious-looking injury.

And he confirmed on social media he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

As well as thanking all well-wishers, he including a quip in his own inimitable style.

Sheridan said on Twitter: “Thanks for all the messages folks, ruptured my Achilles tendon (turns out isn’t a great thing to do).

“On a positive note though, once I come back I’m told it will be renamed the Acillians Tendon ™”

I feel like an appropriate tribute would be on the 23rd minute everyone flicks a hair bobble on the pitch — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) November 1, 2021

And in a further post he poked fun at himself losing a hair bobble in the defeat to Ross County, saying: “I feel like an appropriate tribute would be on the 23rd minute everyone flicks a hair bobble on the pitch.”

A timescale for the injury is yet to be revealed but ruptured Achilles tendons often require a lengthy recovery period.

He joins fellow forward Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and midfielder Shaun Byrne (knee) as long-term absentees.