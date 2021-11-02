Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan reveals he’s set for lengthy spell out with serious injury

By George Cran
November 2 2021, 8.41am
Sheridan receives treatment.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Republic of Ireland international revealed the extent of the injury suffered at St Mirren on his Twitter account.

Sheridan was selected ahead of Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings in the starting line-up on Saturday and played his part in the 1-0 weekend win.

However, his afternoon was cut short in the 56th minute after being stretchered off with a serious-looking injury.

And he confirmed on social media he had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

As well as thanking all well-wishers, he including a quip in his own inimitable style.

Sheridan said on Twitter: “Thanks for all the messages folks, ruptured my Achilles tendon (turns out isn’t a great thing to do).

“On a positive note though, once I come back I’m told it will be renamed the Acillians Tendon ™”

And in a further post he poked fun at himself losing a hair bobble in the defeat to Ross County, saying: “I feel like an appropriate tribute would be on the 23rd minute everyone flicks a hair bobble on the pitch.”

A timescale for the injury is yet to be revealed but ruptured Achilles tendons often require a lengthy recovery period.

He joins fellow forward Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and midfielder Shaun Byrne (knee) as long-term absentees.

 

