Dundee v Celtic: Where can I watch Sunday’s LIVE Premiership clash on TV?

Dundee face Celtic in Sunday’s lunchtime Premiership clash.

Dark Blues fans have been buoyed by their side’s morale-boosting win over St Mirren – and season ticket holders can bring a friend to see the Hoops contest for free.

Dundee are looking for their third win of the season but face a tough task against a Celtic side who subjected them to a 6-0 defeat earlier in the season.

🎟️ | Ticket information for this Sunday's match with Celtic at the Kilmac Stadium. This fixture has been chosen as a ‘Give a friend a ticket’ match for Season Ticket Holders #thedee https://t.co/KqKZ9foMf1 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) November 1, 2021

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be keen to bounce back from their 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend – but will arrive at Dens Park off the back of a midweek Europa League trip to Ferencvaros.

It promises to be a fascinating content – and live TV broadcast means those who can’t make it in person will still be able to enjoy the game.

What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic on?

The match will be broadcast live from Dens Park on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky viewers can tune in on channel 401, Virgin Media viewers on 501 and BT TV subscribers can watch the match on 419.

Fans who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can also watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £9.98.

There will be no live stream for UK viewers on Dee TV as the SPFL’s broadcast agreement with Sky prevents clubs from streaming live TV matches.

What time does Dundee v Celtic TV coverage start?

Sky Sports’ coverage kicks off at 11am, with the match set to begin at midday.

The broadcast will end at 2pm.