Dundee v Celtic: Where can I watch Sunday’s LIVE Premiership clash on TV?

By Sean Hamilton
November 3 2021, 10.00am Updated: November 3 2021, 11.49am
Charlie Adam and Dundee face Celtic in Sunday's live TV game after getting back to winning ways against St Mirren.
Dundee face Celtic in Sunday’s lunchtime Premiership clash.

Dark Blues fans have been buoyed by their side’s morale-boosting win over St Mirren – and season ticket holders can bring a friend to see the Hoops contest for free.

Dundee are looking for their third win of the season but face a tough task against a Celtic side who subjected them to a 6-0 defeat earlier in the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be keen to bounce back from their 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend – but will arrive at Dens Park off the back of a midweek Europa League trip to Ferencvaros.

It promises to be a fascinating content – and live TV broadcast means those who can’t make it in person will still be able to enjoy the game.

What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic on?

The match will be broadcast live from Dens Park on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky viewers can tune in on channel 401, Virgin Media viewers on 501 and BT TV subscribers can watch the match on 419.

Fans who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can also watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports day pass from Now TV for £9.98.

There will be no live stream for UK viewers on Dee TV as the SPFL’s broadcast agreement with Sky prevents clubs from streaming live TV matches.

What time does Dundee v Celtic TV coverage start?

Sky Sports’ coverage kicks off at 11am, with the match set to begin at midday.

The broadcast will end at 2pm.

