Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake confirms timescale for Cillian Sheridan’s ‘nasty’ Achilles injury

By George Cran
November 3 2021, 8.00am
Cillian Sheridan and James McPake (inset).
Cillian Sheridan and James McPake (inset).

Dundee boss James McPake has confirmed striker Cillian Sheridan will miss the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 1-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend.

Sheridan posted on social media about the injury but without a timescale for recovery.

Dens boss McPake, though, says it will likely be next season before the former Celtic man is back in dark blue.

“It looks like it’ll probably be the season,” the Dundee manager said.

“It’s a nasty injury and it will be long-term. We’re gutted for him.

“It is a bad one for him and for us.

“He got in behind St Mirren and the way he stretched the game was key for us on Saturday.

“He did well in the game but we’ll get him right, we’ll get him back.”

Squad stretched

Sheridan was making just his second start for the club at the weekend – his 11th appearance overall – after arriving in the summer.

The first game he will miss is the visit of his first club Celtic as Ange Postecoglou brings his side to Dens Park on Sunday.

Also unavailable will be Leigh Griffiths against his parent club.

“We still have Danny Mullen who is doing well coming back from his injury and Jason Cummings is available,” said McPake.

Leigh Griffiths is unavailable this weekend.

“It is stretching us but we do have a squad.

“The long-term ones are tough. Now Cillian is added to Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak.

“Jordan McGhee is carrying wee niggles which we’ll need the break coming up to clear those up.”

‘Players showed what they are all about’

Sheridan led the line well at St Mirren and McPake says he was proud to see his team bounce back from their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Ross County so quickly.

With just three days between games, the Dark Blues turned their worst home result of the season into their best away result of the season.

“I was really proud of them and delighted for them as well,” McPake added.

“It is hard being a coach or a manager and taking the stick but I have been there as a player as well.

“You have to go out there and prove everybody wrong.

“It is tough when you are a player and you have three games in a week and you are off the back of that defeat, particularly at home.

“It was a high-pressure game at St Mirren but again they showed what they are all about, the spirit and the togetherness.

“Even the subs who went on and the ones who didn’t were all bubbly together after the game because they knew how important a performance and win it was for us to turn that around.”

 

