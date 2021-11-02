Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee’s priceless win at St Mirren – what the Opta stats tell us changed from Ross County debacle

By George Cran
November 2 2021, 5.30pm Updated: November 2 2021, 6.39pm
Paul McGowan and Dundee win at St Mirren.
From the worst moment of a season to one of the best within three days – Dundee are as unpredictable a side as they come.

Just when it looks like they are finding their feet in the Premiership once more, they are knocked on their backside with a horrendous performance out of nowhere.

And just as suddenly, the Dark Blues get themselves back on track at St Mirren 72 hours later with their first away win of the season.

On top of the points was an away clean sheet. Coming on the back of a 5-0 hiding, it raises some questions.

So, just what was changed between the two vastly-different performances?

Dundee players celebrate at St Mirren.

Frontline

The most noticeable change from manager James McPake was who he selected to lead the line.

Leigh Griffiths is the star man, Jason Cummings is the top scorer but both were dropped.

Cillian Sheridan was the choice by the manager and quickly set about proving his boss right.

Sheridan ran the channels, occupied St Mirren’s back three and was a physical presence.

More notably he was much more involved than Griffiths against Ross County.

The Celtic loanee played 90 minutes against the Staggies and touched the ball 24 times. Sheridan only played 56 minutes due to his injury but made 27 touches.

Part of that comes from service up to a striker but Griffiths won only one duel of eight in his game and no aerial battles while Sheridan won eight of 17 duels and seven of 15 in the air.

Largely that boils down to a striker getting his team up the park more.

Midfield

Average positions: On the left is St Mirren (black) v Dundee and on the right Dundee (black) v Ross County.

He was, though, given much more help from the middle of the park than Griffiths in the previous game.

The biggest tactical change from the manager came in midfield.

Against Ross County, Paul McGowan was the man sitting deepest with Charlie Adam and Jordan McGhee in front.

In Paisley, McGowan was pushed right up in behind Sheridan in the No 10 role with Adam deepest and Max Anderson running between.

And McGowan was much more influential – against County, the 34-year-old made only one pass in the final third compared with 10 against the Buddies.

Paul McGowan heatmap against Ross County.
Paul McGowan heatmap against St Mirren.

Attitude

Clearly from their performance, the attitude of the Dark Blues was a step up in intensity between the two matches.

And that is borne out by the stats.

Dundee made twice as many tackles, winning nine of 14 against St Mirren after making only seven tackles against County.

They won more duels – 58% compared to less than 50% in the previous game – and more aerial challenges – 57% compared to 50%.

And they restricted St Mirren far more than Ross County as a defensive outfit.

Dundee celebrate Max Anderson’s opener at St Mirren.

The Staggies had 34 touches in Dundee’s box on Wednesday night while the Buddies were cut to just 19.

For real stats nerds, the expected goals metric (which measures the quality of chance created from zero to one) for Ross County in midweek was 1.79 while St Mirren’s was down to 0.82.

Dundee also upped theirs from a very low 0.36 to 1.11 on Saturday.

Cutting through all that, Dundee were far improved all over the park.

Players upped their game but a tactical tweak also brought more from the team.

And with it, points and positivity from despair and dismay.

 

