‘No issues at all’ with Paul McMullan says Dundee boss James McPake after first-half sub – his reaction proved it

Dundee boss James McPake says he has “no issues at all” with Paul McMullan.

The winger was substituted in the first-half of last week’s 5-0 home defeat to Ross County amid a chorus of boos from the stands.

McMullan cut a frustrated figure watching on from the stands from the remaining 53 minutes.

But his manager said there was no discussion between the two after the game to clear the air.

Instead the Dens boss selected his team for the trip to St Mirren with McMullan in the starting XI.

‘Witty and bubbly’

And the 25-year-old responded with an “outstanding” performance in Paisley.

McPake said: “Was it the right decision (to bring him off). Who knows?

“I don’t think it would have changed the dynamic of the game who we took off that night.

“But he had a point to prove and he was ready to go again on Saturday.

“Again, you talk about reactions and since the day he came in the door, he hasn’t been one to sulk.

“There are games when you need to sacrifice something and against Ross County we were struggling on that side of the pitch.

“Fast forward to Saturday and I thought he was outstanding.

“That’s the way he has been – he has set the bar really high which was the reason I tried so hard to sign him, eventually getting him on a pre-contract.

“Paul is good about the place. He is quiet but he is witty and bubbly when he needs to be.

“He doesn’t say too much but when he does, he is a good team-mate.

“He trained really well on Thursday and Friday so I have no issues at all with Paul.

“Did he have issues with getting taken off? Any player would and I would expect him to.

“But you could see his reaction on Saturday.”