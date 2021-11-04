Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No issues at all’ with Paul McMullan says Dundee boss James McPake after first-half sub – his reaction proved it

By George Cran
November 4 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 4 2021, 9.57am
From left: Paul McMullan against Ross County, manager James McPake and then McMullan after St Mirren win.
Dundee boss James McPake says he has “no issues at all” with Paul McMullan.

The winger was substituted in the first-half of last week’s 5-0 home defeat to Ross County amid a chorus of boos from the stands.

McMullan cut a frustrated figure watching on from the stands from the remaining 53 minutes.

Paul McMullan was subbed in the first half against Ross County.

But his manager said there was no discussion between the two after the game to clear the air.

Instead the Dens boss selected his team for the trip to St Mirren with McMullan in the starting XI.

‘Witty and bubbly’

And the 25-year-old responded with an “outstanding” performance in Paisley.

McPake said: “Was it the right decision (to bring him off). Who knows?

“I don’t think it would have changed the dynamic of the game who we took off that night.

“But he had a point to prove and he was ready to go again on Saturday.

“Again, you talk about reactions and since the day he came in the door, he hasn’t been one to sulk.

“There are games when you need to sacrifice something and against Ross County we were struggling on that side of the pitch.

“Fast forward to Saturday and I thought he was outstanding.

“That’s the way he has been – he has set the bar really high which was the reason I tried so hard to sign him, eventually getting him on a pre-contract.

McPake and McMullan at full-time on Saturday.

“Paul is good about the place. He is quiet but he is witty and bubbly when he needs to be.

“He doesn’t say too much but when he does, he is a good team-mate.

“He trained really well on Thursday and Friday so I have no issues at all with Paul.

“Did he have issues with getting taken off? Any player would and I would expect him to.

“But you could see his reaction on Saturday.”

 

