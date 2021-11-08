3 talking points from Dundee’s disappointing defeat to Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Celtic come to Dens Park and head away with the points, it has been a regular occurrence for the past 33 years and beyond.

That’s how long it’s been since Dundee beat the Hoops at home – not since 1988, 33 matches and counting now after Sunday’s 4-2 away win.

And they didn’t really give themselves a chance to break that lengthy run by conceding two early goals in each half.

They got two themselves – the first time they’ve managed that since Steve Lovell got a double in 2004 in a 2-2 draw – but Celtic’s flying attack laid bare the defensive vulnerabilities of the Dark Blues.

With three weeks until their next game, what will James McPake and his side have on their minds before facing Motherwell on November 27?

Defence

Dundee have the worst defence in the Premiership, conceding 27 in their 13 matches this term.

To combat the league’s best attack, James McPake went five at the back with Cammy Kerr slotting into the right side of central defence and Christie Elliott returning to the starting XI for the first time in over two months.

Playing both right-back options, though, couldn’t stop the electric Jota.

The Portuguese may have got a bit of luck with his offside opener but his display was top drawer.

And he gave Kerr, in particular, a torrid time. The defender, though, will be very unhappy he allowed the Celtic man to make it 3-1 shortly after the break.

And then there was Kyogo – a man who now has five goals in two games against Dundee.

🗣 "He's a player, he's a goalscorer, he's Kyogo!" Kyogo Furuhashi grabs the second goal of the game for Celtic 🔥 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football

📲 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/yMc9koZOiu pic.twitter.com/aGV9cIGuMw — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 7, 2021

Improvements have to be made but there are just times when you have to accept the quality of the opposition, take the defeat and move on.

This was one of those days.

Positives

It’s difficult after a defeat but two plus points in the game come with similar names – McMullan and Mullen were Dundee’s stand-out players.

Paul McMullan added two more assists to bring his tally in all competitions to 12 this season while Danny Mullen netted his first goal of the season.

🗣 "Dundee are back in the game!" McMullan lifts a cross from the left and Mullen heads past Hart before Juranovic and Sweeney wrestle over the ball in the net and both pick up yellow cards 😮 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football

📲 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/yMc9koZOiu pic.twitter.com/p8mNQ4FxIw — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 7, 2021

The former has been Dundee’s key threat all season and proved so again against his old club.

It’s essential they keep McMullan fit.

And Mullen has shown in recent weeks what the team missed when he himself was out injured.

The striker is all action, a willing runner and good in the air. Question marks have come over his goal return but he got his reward on Sunday.

Though he has stiff competition from Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings, they have work to do to displace Mullen after this display.

Looking ahead

Dundee have a lot of time on their hands now – time to work on stiffening up that defence and getting Griffiths up to full fitness.

It may not be ideal being idle for that length of time in the middle of a season. However, it does give the opportunity to get ready for the toughest part of the season.

Nine matches in just over five weeks that include games against their three nearest rivals.

It is a punishing schedule but also a chance to pick up points if the Dark Blues get some momentum behind them, starting with home games against Motherwell and St Johnstone.