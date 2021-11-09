Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Celtic were good but Dundee defending remains a huge frustration

By Lee Wilkie
November 9 2021, 9.00am
Lee Wilkie, Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Dundee boss James McPake.
Lee Wilkie, Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Dundee boss James McPake.

Dundee didn’t want to be heading into a three-week long break on the back of a defeat but sometimes the opposition is too good.

Celtic had looked good in Europe a few days before and if they went about their business in the right way, they’d win at Dens.

That front three would be expected to win against most sides, to be honest.

But there will still be frustration from James McPake and his Dundee side over some of the goals.

The manager mentioned the third goal killing the contest but the second goal was definitely avoidable to me.

All three central defenders were lined up inside the six-yard box and Kyogo didn’t have to do very much to get his head to the ball.

It was similar when Dundee played St Johnstone with three at the back – it got to the point where some players don’t know who is picking up.

Kyogo makes it 2-0.

With two in the centre, they both know their roles, with three there is a bit of confusion.

It looked like Lee Ashcroft was expecting Cammy Kerr to pick up Kyogo and Kerr was expecting Ashcroft to do it.

Dundee did offer a bit of determination and endeavour to get back in the game.

I did fear for them early on but they showed some fight and proved they can cause Celtic problems.

Now they have three weeks off and time to work on some of their defensive mistakes.

Time to be used wisely.

 

