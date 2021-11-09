LEE WILKIE: Celtic were good but Dundee defending remains a huge frustration

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee didn’t want to be heading into a three-week long break on the back of a defeat but sometimes the opposition is too good.

Celtic had looked good in Europe a few days before and if they went about their business in the right way, they’d win at Dens.

That front three would be expected to win against most sides, to be honest.

But there will still be frustration from James McPake and his Dundee side over some of the goals.

The manager mentioned the third goal killing the contest but the second goal was definitely avoidable to me.

All three central defenders were lined up inside the six-yard box and Kyogo didn’t have to do very much to get his head to the ball.

It was similar when Dundee played St Johnstone with three at the back – it got to the point where some players don’t know who is picking up.

With two in the centre, they both know their roles, with three there is a bit of confusion.

It looked like Lee Ashcroft was expecting Cammy Kerr to pick up Kyogo and Kerr was expecting Ashcroft to do it.

Dundee did offer a bit of determination and endeavour to get back in the game.

I did fear for them early on but they showed some fight and proved they can cause Celtic problems.

Now they have three weeks off and time to work on some of their defensive mistakes.

Time to be used wisely.