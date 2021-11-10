Who are the 12 Dundee players out of contract at the end of the season?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee haven’t had the rip-roaring start to their Premiership return they hoped for.

Sitting in 11th place after 13 matches, the Dark Blues have struggled at times in the top flight.

They have a long way to go still, however, and plenty of points still to play for.

With no game until November 27, everyone connected with the Dark Blues has time to take stock and look to a busy time ahead.

For a big chunk of the Dundee playing squad there is also the prospect of playing into the final six months of your contract.

And there are some very important players who will be out of contract in the summer.

So who could be a free agent in the summer of 2022?

Charlie Adam

The Dundee talisman and skipper is heading into the final part of his Dens Park contract.

Signed on a two-year deal in September 2020, Adam lead the Dark Blues to promotion in his debut season as a Dee.

An achievement he said was the highlight of his career: “This is the best. I’ve dreamed of playing for my boyhood club in the top division and we’ve managed to get there.”

Can he help keep them there – and will he still be there next season?

Appearances: 45

Goals: 8

Liam Fontaine

Experienced defender Fontaine arrived at Dens Park as a late reinforcement as Dundee struggled in the Championship, arriving in November 2020.

The former Hibs and Ross County man helped steady the Dark Blues defence and built up a goal-scoring partnership with centre-defensive partner Lee Ashcroft.

At the age of 35, Fontaine has found game time limited this season.

Appearances: 34

Goals: 4

Alex Jakubiak

Forward Jakubiak has suffered injury after injury since signing on a free transfer in 2020 as Kane Hemmings departed the club.

His debut season was almost completely written off before injuries once more have blighted this term, including a lengthy shoulder injury after an incident outside a nightclub.

Appearances: 11

Goals: 1

Shaun Byrne

Currently injured, midfielder Byrne has proved himself a key figure in the middle of the park since arriving from Livingston on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old is out for a while yet with a knee injury but will return with around six months left of his current deal.

No doubt his form will attract other clubs, though there is the option of a year’s extension already in his current contract.

Appearances: 73

Goals: 0

Danny Mullen

Striker Mullen scored the goal that sealed promotion for the Dark Blues and has often been a man for the big occasion.

Injury on the opening day of the season saw his Premiership return stutter but he got off the mark against Celtic in his last outing.

After missing out on a move in the final hours of the January 2020 transfer window, Mullen arrived in August of the same year, signing a two-year deal.

Appearances: 41

Goals: 9

Paul McGowan

Thirty-four-year-old McGowan is into his eighth campaign at Dens Park, having arrived in the summer of 2014.

Beyond 250 appearances, the wily midfielder is steadily climbing the all-time appearance charts at Dens Park.

Part of the top-six team in 2015 and then last season’s promotion-winning campaign, McGowan has seen pretty much everything at Dens Park.

Will he see next season as a dark blue, though?

Appearances: 268

Goals: 20

Declan McDaid

Currently on loan at League One Falkirk, McDaid was James McPake’s first signing as manager in the summer of 2019.

The winger has been in and out of the team in recent seasons and may be looking for regular first-team football next term.

Appearances: 65

Goals: 4

Lee Ashcroft

Central defender Ashcroft has been a rock for Dundee at the back since arriving from Dunfermline last summer.

In Dundee’s promotion run, the 28-year-old picked up both the Fans’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year trophies after a superb second half to the season.

He’s also proved an attacking threat, scoring nine goals in 2021. Someone the Dark Blues will be desperate to keep.

Appearances: 51

Goals: 9

Christie Elliott

Elliott held the right-back berth for much of last season but has been out of the team for large chunks of this season.

The former Partick Thistle man returned to the starting XI against Celtic at the weekend after two months absent.

His position, though, is likely one Dundee will look to strengthen.

Appearances: 46

Goals: 2

Luke Strachan

Gordon Strachan’s grandson Luke is on loan at Forfar this season, playing 15 times as the Loons impress in League Two.

Appearances: 0

Jason Cummings

Dundee’s top scorer this season hasn’t always been a regular starter under James McPake but he’s one that will bring goals if he gets chances.

Six strikes this term after eight last season as the former Rangers and Hibs man made a huge contribution to the club’s promotion.

A fan’s favourite and a finisher – will he be looking for more regular football?

Appearances: 33

Goals: 14

Danny Strachan

Young defender Strachan is also out on loan and has played 10 times for Jim McInally’s Peterhead this season.

Appearances: 0