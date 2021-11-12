Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee winger Paul McMullan questions festive fixture congestion as he addresses Ross County substitution

By George Cran
November 12 2021, 8.00am
Dundee winger Paul McMullan, manager James McPake (inset, above) and McMullan in the stands after early sub (below).
Dundee winger Paul McMullan, manager James McPake (inset, above) and McMullan in the stands after early sub (below).

Just two matches in November and then seven in December before a key derby clash at New Year – Dundee’s fixture list to end 2021 is a baffling one.

It certainly is for Dens Park winger Paul McMullan as he tries to get his head around the festive flurry ahead.

The 25-year-old and his dark blue team-mates are back in training after a couple of days off.

However, they still have more than two weeks before getting back into league action thanks to Hibs’ appearance in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

‘Get momentum going, you are laughing’

Dundee’s Paul McMullan.

And McMullan has questioned the need for the SPFL’s fixture congestion – but he hopes Dundee can take advantage of the situation.

“I just don’t understand why they try to squeeze so many games into December,” he said.

“But if you can get a wee bit of momentum going, then you are laughing.

“Hopefully, we can get a good amount of points in December and really kick on.

“If you are playing well and winning, then you want to play as many matches as possible because your confidence is high.

“So it is important that we start that period well and then push on from there.”

He added: “Three weeks is a long time without a game.

“But we have a few injuries and the boys have played a lot of minutes so it gives us a chance to recharge the batteries and get back to 100%.

“Hopefully, we will be coming out flying and ready to go for Motherwell.”

Five away from home

Five of those seven December clashes are away from home and include trips to Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen as well as crucial six-pointers at Ross County and Livingston.

Dundee’s away record in the league was not a good one until their last outing at St Mirren.

However, that 1-0 win in Paisley earned their first victory on the road and made it four points from their last two away games.

Paul McMullan celebrates after a win at St Mirren.

That’s something McMullan is taking heart from.

Asked about five away games in December, he said: “Yes, it is tough as you would rather be playing at home in front of your own fans.

“But we got a good win in our last away game at St Mirren so we have shown we can do that and, hopefully, we can get a few more.”

Ross County substitution

McMullan has been a key component of Dundee’s attack this term, racking up 12 assists in all competitions.

He was, however, at the centre of a situation that angered the Dark Blues support during the recent 5-0 disaster at home to Ross County.

Paul McMullan was subbed in the first half against Ross County.

With the score at 3-0, McMullan was substituted by manager James McPake after 37 minutes to widespread boos around Dens Park.

It is a situation that could have severely damaged the relationship between player and manager.

However, McMullan says the two quickly put the issue behind them.

McMullan said: “It is not nice but we have spoken about it and put it behind us.

“It is the manager’s job to make those hard decisions. He didn’t think he could wait until half-time.

“I have played the next two games, we have dealt with it and it is behind us now.”

 

