Dundee kid Josh Mulligan responds to ‘Rolls-Royce’ praise AND Gareth Bale comparison from Peterhead star Si Ferry

Balmoor or the Bernabeu?

Dundee youngster Josh Mulligan doesn’t think there’s much comparison.

His team-mate while on loan at Peterhead, Simon Ferry, meanwhile wasn’t slow in comparing the 19-year-old to Real Madrid’s four-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale.

On his ever popular Open Goal podcast, former Dens midfielder Ferry was gushing in praise for Mulligan after the youngster netted in back-to-back games for the Blue Toon.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but we’ve got a boy on loan from Dundee, Josh Mulligan,” Ferry said in October.

“Dundee will recall him in January. He’s a Rolls-Royce like Gareth Bale – powerful, strong, direct.

“He’s a machine at that age. He wants to learn, listens to you.”

Speaking to the Courier, Mulligan admits he’s honoured to be compared to the Welsh great but admits with modesty he’s not so sure.

“I don’t know about that!” he laughed.

“To be fair, that goal against Alloa was the best goal I’ve ever scored. I’ve only scored two but I mean in any game.

“I thought it was good but comparing it Gareth Bale? I don’t know if that was a bit much!”

Mulligan added: “I like Si, he wants the best for everyone. Sometimes he’s quite loud but I like that.

“I think the Dundee connection helps with us as well.

“There has been a good connection between Peterhead and young players from Dundee and Dundee United.

“They are obviously used to young boys coming in and deal with them really well.”

Winger, full-back or centre-back?

Mulligan has evidently made quite the impact on his team-mates at the League One side.

The Dens youngster has been a regular for Peterhead this term, playing 19 times, and has been joined by Dark Blues team-mates Lyall Cameron and Danny Strachan.

His stand-out moments, though, came in October, two excellent goals in wins over Dumbarton and Alloa.

Mulligan has made fleeting appearances in the Dundee first-team, used as a winger more often than not.

This season, however, he has played central defence for Peterhead at times but has enjoyed more success at right-back.

Asked which position he prefers, Mulligan replied: “I’ll play wherever I’m wanted. If it means I can play in the first team I’ll play anywhere.

“But I prefer to play from the right or in the middle.

“I’ve played centre-half but I don’t enjoy that as much. If I’m put there I’ll give it my all but off the right or in the middle is my favourite position.

“I don’t mind full-back because I can get my legs opened up and take it for a run.”

Dundee future

The youngster’s loan deal runs until the end of the season, though he can be recalled by parent club Dundee in January.

Right now, though, he’s happy doing all he can to help the Blue Toon before thinking about a return to Dens Park.

“I’m just taking it as it comes, every week trying to put in performances. If I can get goals and assists, that’s even better.

“Jim McNally has been great with me so far and all the boys.

“He’s trying to help me as much as he can and I really like it at Peterhead.”