Dundee bonus saga ends: Manager James McPake reveals agreement has been struck

An agreement between Dundee chief John Nelms and his players over win bonuses has finally been reached.

It emerged at the start of October talks between the club’s managing director and club captain Charlie Adam had dragged on well into the season.

And it was understood the two parties were some distance apart at that time.

Now, though, Dens boss James McPake has revealed a deal has been struck.

Every season a player representative and club chiefs agree over the size of bonuses paid out for winning league games, final league positions, cup runs and the like.

Often these are agreed for the season ahead before a ball is kicked. For the Dark Blues, the issue rumbled on.

Players handled it professionally

McPake, though, says it was never an issue that affected his players.

Asked about the bonuses, McPake replied: “They are sorted.

“It was always going to be. It was never an issue.

“We have real experience in the dressing-room. Adam Legzdins, Paul McGowan, Charlie Adam, Cammy Kerr all excellent.

“The way they’ve handled it has been really professional, really good.

“It was always going to get sorted.

“They’ll get paid for the two wins and the cup win. Then, hopefully, another on Saturday.

“People will say it was an issue but in my opinion, it’s never been an issue.

“I’ve been a captain, speaking to Rod Petrie (at Hibs) and really good business people, that’s what happens.

“It’s a business – you are trying to do the best for the players, the club are doing what’s best to sustain the club and you come to an agreement in the end.

“I genuinely never had any worries over it and now the players will get a nice lump sum just before Christmas!”