Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee bonus saga ends: Manager James McPake reveals agreement has been struck

By George Cran
November 23 2021, 10.27pm
John Nelms and Charlie Adam.
John Nelms and Charlie Adam.

An agreement between Dundee chief John Nelms and his players over win bonuses has finally been reached.

It emerged at the start of October talks between the club’s managing director and club captain Charlie Adam had dragged on well into the season.

And it was understood the two parties were some distance apart at that time.

Now, though, Dens boss James McPake has revealed a deal has been struck.

Every season a player representative and club chiefs agree over the size of bonuses paid out for winning league games, final league positions, cup runs and the like.

Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

Often these are agreed for the season ahead before a ball is kicked. For the Dark Blues, the issue rumbled on.

Players handled it professionally

McPake, though, says it was never an issue that affected his players.

Asked about the bonuses, McPake replied: “They are sorted.

“It was always going to be. It was never an issue.

“We have real experience in the dressing-room. Adam Legzdins, Paul McGowan, Charlie Adam, Cammy Kerr all excellent.

“The way they’ve handled it has been really professional, really good.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam
Dundee captain Charlie Adam acted as the players’ representative.

“It was always going to get sorted.

“They’ll get paid for the two wins and the cup win. Then, hopefully, another on Saturday.

“People will say it was an issue but in my opinion, it’s never been an issue.

“I’ve been a captain, speaking to Rod Petrie (at Hibs) and really good business people, that’s what happens.

“It’s a business – you are trying to do the best for the players, the club are doing what’s best to sustain the club and you come to an agreement in the end.

“I genuinely never had any worries over it and now the players will get a nice lump sum just before Christmas!”

Dundee bonus battle: 3 football insiders lift lid on secret world of player-club negotiations as Dark Blues row rumbles on