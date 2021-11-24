Dundee injury update: Surgery for Jordan McGhee to sort persistent knee problem, doubts over Max Anderson but positive news on Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee injury update: Surgery for Jordan McGhee to sort persistent knee problem, doubts over Max Anderson but positive news on Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak

By George Cran
November 24 2021, 8.00am
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. From top right: Max Anderson, Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak.
Jordan McGhee is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to fix a persistent knee problem.

The 25-year-old has been Mr Versatile for Dundee over the past couple of seasons.

Now seen as a midfielder, McGhee has also been used in his previous position as a defender this term.

However, he will be absent for the next few weeks as he recovers after going under the knife.

The Dark Blues may also be without midfielder Max Anderson for Saturday’s home clash with Motherwell.

‘He wanted to keep going but there’s no way his knee would have held up’

Manager James McPake had hinted earlier this month McGhee had been playing through the pain.

McGhee played a key part in promotion last season.

And the club decided to use their three-week break between fixtures as an opportunity to sort the problem.

“Jordan McGhee has had surgery,” McPake said.

“He has had a wee tidy-up of his knee and we are expecting him back in two to three weeks.

“He has been struggling and credit to Jordan he kept wanting to play but we had to get him tidied up.

“It wasn’t fair on him as I have been that player playing with an injury.

“He is that type of character – he is desperate to do well for the football club.

“But we had to make the decision to get it done because he was really struggling.”

How long?

It’s likely McGhee will miss the next four matches at least with clashes against Motherwell, St Johnstone, Rangers and Ross County with their following trip to Hibs now three weeks away.

They then take on McGhee’s former club Hearts on December 18.

“It is fixed now. He was expected to be out for four weeks and that is one gone so we are three weeks away from him being back training,” McPake added.

“So the break came at a good time. Even when we were looking at his data, he wasn’t getting up to the speeds he usually does.

“He wanted to keep going and wanted to get to the winter break but there was no way his knee would have held up until that time.

“When you are on the pitch, fans think you are fit but sometimes that is not the case and it wasn’t with Jordan.

“We know how effective he can be and he will get back to being that now that he has had his knee sorted.

“I look forward to his return as he is a big player for this club.”

Anderson fitness doubt and long-term injury update

Filling a similar role to McGhee in the Dundee midfield is 20-year-old Anderson.

However, there are doubts over his inclusion this weekend with Motherwell in town.

In more positive news, forward Alex Jakubiak has returned to light training following the shoulder injury he sustained in an incident outside a nightclub.

And key midfielder Shaun Byrne is edging closer to a return to action.

McPake added: “Shaun is coming on well and we will hopefully see him by the end of the year which would be a massive boost.

Shaun Byrne suffered a knee injury against Aberdeen.

“But we will not rush him because it was a bad one and when we get him back we want him back for the rest of the season.

“Max Anderson has picked up a niggle which is a blow for us and we will assess him later in the week.

“Alex Jakubiak is back running but he hasn’t done any contact stuff yet.

“Next week he should do end-stage rehab.

“So if we can get him through that and up to speed, then we should see him in December as well.

Cillian Sheridan is coming back in full-time next week after his (Achilles tendon) operation which will be good as he is a great character in and about the dressing-room.”

 