Dundee injury update: Surgery for Jordan McGhee to sort persistent knee problem, doubts over Max Anderson but positive news on Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak

Jordan McGhee is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to fix a persistent knee problem.

The 25-year-old has been Mr Versatile for Dundee over the past couple of seasons.

Now seen as a midfielder, McGhee has also been used in his previous position as a defender this term.

However, he will be absent for the next few weeks as he recovers after going under the knife.

The Dark Blues may also be without midfielder Max Anderson for Saturday’s home clash with Motherwell.

‘He wanted to keep going but there’s no way his knee would have held up’

Manager James McPake had hinted earlier this month McGhee had been playing through the pain.

And the club decided to use their three-week break between fixtures as an opportunity to sort the problem.

“Jordan McGhee has had surgery,” McPake said.

“He has had a wee tidy-up of his knee and we are expecting him back in two to three weeks.

“He has been struggling and credit to Jordan he kept wanting to play but we had to get him tidied up.

“It wasn’t fair on him as I have been that player playing with an injury.

“He is that type of character – he is desperate to do well for the football club.

“But we had to make the decision to get it done because he was really struggling.”

How long?

It’s likely McGhee will miss the next four matches at least with clashes against Motherwell, St Johnstone, Rangers and Ross County with their following trip to Hibs now three weeks away.

They then take on McGhee’s former club Hearts on December 18.

“It is fixed now. He was expected to be out for four weeks and that is one gone so we are three weeks away from him being back training,” McPake added.

“So the break came at a good time. Even when we were looking at his data, he wasn’t getting up to the speeds he usually does.

“He wanted to keep going and wanted to get to the winter break but there was no way his knee would have held up until that time.

“When you are on the pitch, fans think you are fit but sometimes that is not the case and it wasn’t with Jordan.

“We know how effective he can be and he will get back to being that now that he has had his knee sorted.

“I look forward to his return as he is a big player for this club.”

Anderson fitness doubt and long-term injury update

Filling a similar role to McGhee in the Dundee midfield is 20-year-old Anderson.

However, there are doubts over his inclusion this weekend with Motherwell in town.

In more positive news, forward Alex Jakubiak has returned to light training following the shoulder injury he sustained in an incident outside a nightclub.

And key midfielder Shaun Byrne is edging closer to a return to action.

McPake added: “Shaun is coming on well and we will hopefully see him by the end of the year which would be a massive boost.

“But we will not rush him because it was a bad one and when we get him back we want him back for the rest of the season.

“Max Anderson has picked up a niggle which is a blow for us and we will assess him later in the week.

“Alex Jakubiak is back running but he hasn’t done any contact stuff yet.

“Next week he should do end-stage rehab.

“So if we can get him through that and up to speed, then we should see him in December as well.

“Cillian Sheridan is coming back in full-time next week after his (Achilles tendon) operation which will be good as he is a great character in and about the dressing-room.”