James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Dundee boss James McPake has told striker Leigh Griffiths a return to the Scotland fold is still available if the 31-year-old can shine at Dens Park.

And the door still isn’t closed on his future at Celtic after the Dark Blues manager discussed his on-loan striker with Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou.

Griffiths returned to Dundee in August but has struggled to find form and fitness so far.

He grabbed the first goal of his Dens comeback in the win over Aberdeen last month but hasn’t played since the 5-0 defeat to Ross County nearly a month ago.

Now, though, McPake has revealed Griffiths has had an injection to aid an ankle knock that has hampered him.

And he’s ready to go as Dundee get back into action against Motherwell this weekend after a three-week lay-off.

“Leigh has had an injection and he is looking great,” McPake said.

“He has been training really well and has shown a real hunger to work hard which is pleasing as he is still a very good player.

“I have had private conversations with him about what he can go on and do.

“I also had a conversation with Ange Postecoglou about him and he spoke very highly about Leigh as well.

“If Leigh can get himself fit, then there are big games coming up not just for Dundee but for Scotland.

“If Leigh Griffiths is fit and is the Leigh Griffiths we know, then who knows?”

Contract expiring

Dundee faced Hibs in a bounce match last Tuesday, drawing 1-1 with a goal from Danny Mullen, to keep match fitness up.

Griffiths played 90 minutes in that encounter before the Easter Road side defeated Rangers in their League Cup semi-final at the weekend.

With his Celtic contract expiring at the end of the season, McPake insists there is a carrot there for the striker to get himself a new deal at Parkhead, Dens Park or elsewhere.

McPake added: “Absolutely. It could be Celtic, the Championship in England or another team in Scotland – it could be anything.

“He is still only 31 and that left foot of his still works.

“We know from the data that he can still hit high speeds.

“So it is about us getting him fit and this break has been good for him. He played 90 minutes at Easter Road which was great in itself.

“The data coming out of that game was really good which shows us what he can do in matches and how hard he is working in training on a daily basis.

“It is creeping up and that is pleasing.”