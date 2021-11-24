James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

By George Cran
November 24 2021, 10.27pm
From left: James McPake, Leigh Griffiths and Ange Postecoglou.
Dundee boss James McPake has told striker Leigh Griffiths a return to the Scotland fold is still available if the 31-year-old can shine at Dens Park.

And the door still isn’t closed on his future at Celtic after the Dark Blues manager discussed his on-loan striker with Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou.

Griffiths returned to Dundee in August but has struggled to find form and fitness so far.

He grabbed the first goal of his Dens comeback in the win over Aberdeen last month but hasn’t played since the 5-0 defeat to Ross County nearly a month ago.

Now, though, McPake has revealed Griffiths has had an injection to aid an ankle knock that has hampered him.

Lee Griffiths celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

And he’s ready to go as Dundee get back into action against Motherwell this weekend after a three-week lay-off.

“Leigh has had an injection and he is looking great,” McPake said.

“He has been training really well and has shown a real hunger to work hard which is pleasing as he is still a very good player.

“I have had private conversations with him about what he can go on and do.

“I also had a conversation with Ange Postecoglou about him and he spoke very highly about Leigh as well.

“If Leigh can get himself fit, then there are big games coming up not just for Dundee but for Scotland.

“If Leigh Griffiths is fit and is the Leigh Griffiths we know, then who knows?”

Griffiths and Postecoglou in pre-season.

Contract expiring

Dundee faced Hibs in a bounce match last Tuesday, drawing 1-1 with a goal from Danny Mullen, to keep match fitness up.

Griffiths played 90 minutes in that encounter before the Easter Road side defeated Rangers in their League Cup semi-final at the weekend.

With his Celtic contract expiring at the end of the season, McPake insists there is a carrot there for the striker to get himself a new deal at Parkhead, Dens Park or elsewhere.

McPake added: “Absolutely. It could be Celtic, the Championship in England or another team in Scotland – it could be anything.

“He is still only 31 and that left foot of his still works.

“We know from the data that he can still hit high speeds.

“So it is about us getting him fit and this break has been good for him. He played 90 minutes at Easter Road which was great in itself.

“The data coming out of that game was really good which shows us what he can do in matches and how hard he is working in training on a daily basis.

“It is creeping up and that is pleasing.”

 

