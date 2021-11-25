PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Calum Butcher on the ball for United and are Dundee on the move? By George Cran November 25 2021, 8.45am Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Red cards (and more) at Tannadice and moves afoot at Dens Park – it’s been a very busy few days on the street. And the Twa Teams squad is back to full strength with George Cran returning to the fold. He’s straight into the action with the news Dundee’s owners are trying to buy back Dens while Ewan Smith gets stuck into Dundee United’s big win over Aberdeen. Dictating the play is an ‘under the weather’ Tom Duthie with a much more chipper Graeme Finnan keeping everyone right, in particular Bobby Madden. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: GEORGE CRAN: Dundee the nomads? Stadium plans positive but worry of years in wilderness won’t go away More from The Courier James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tynecastle troubles, Celtic struggles and they think it’s Moldova PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee pull Dee-light from Dee-smay while United curse the hands of Zander PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Big wins, hob nobs and a hands-off warning for moneybags Newcastle