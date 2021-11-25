PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Calum Butcher on the ball for United and are Dundee on the move?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Red cards (and more) at Tannadice and moves afoot at Dens Park – it’s been a very busy few days on the street.

And the Twa Teams squad is back to full strength with George Cran returning to the fold.

He’s straight into the action with the news Dundee’s owners are trying to buy back Dens while Ewan Smith gets stuck into Dundee United’s big win over Aberdeen.

Dictating the play is an ‘under the weather’ Tom Duthie with a much more chipper Graeme Finnan keeping everyone right, in particular Bobby Madden.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: