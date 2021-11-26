Dundee boss James McPake ready to strengthen his squad in January as he eyes the Irish market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake ready to strengthen his squad in January as he eyes the Irish market

By George Cran
November 26 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake plans to strengthen his squad in January.
Dundee boss James McPake plans to strengthen his squad in January.

Dundee will be active in the transfer market in January and work has already begun to improve their squad says boss James McPake.

The Dark Blues head into the busy festive schedule in 11th place in the Premiership, just one point above bottom side Ross County after their win over Hibs on Wednesday.

And Dens boss McPake is under no illusions his squad needs some reinforcements in the winter window.

Some of those could come from across the Irish Sea with the Dark Blues gaffer and assistant Dave Mackay heading over to watch the FAI Cup Final between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

James McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay.

On potential additions, McPake said: “We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and Dave, to look at a few players.

“We are looking to strengthen.

“Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well.

“That has been ongoing for a period of time.”

‘Edge’ to the players this week

After three weeks off, Dundee are now preparing for nine matches in just five weeks before the winter break in the new year.

It will be a punishing schedule, kicking off with Motherwell this Saturday before St Johnstone and Rangers follow in the space of seven days.

But McPake insists the Dark Blues are looking forward to the busy period.

“We need to be better than we were in our first round of fixtures, we know that,” he said.

“But we need to build on the St Mirren performance and be better all over the pitch.

“We have been working on that but the proof will be in the pudding.”

Dundee beat Motherwell in their last meeting at Dens Park.

He added: “We see the next few games as a chance to get points on the board.

“We are looking forward to it.

“It’s great. You play, you recover and then you play again. Games thick and fast.

“If it’s a bad performance, you know right away you can put it right, if it’s a good performance you carry the momentum into the next game.

“The players want to play, it’s as simple as that.

“You could see the edge in them this week with the game coming up.

“Our run starts this Saturday and we’re looking to have a positive December.”

 

James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

 