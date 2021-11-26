Dundee boss James McPake ready to strengthen his squad in January as he eyes the Irish market

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee will be active in the transfer market in January and work has already begun to improve their squad says boss James McPake.

The Dark Blues head into the busy festive schedule in 11th place in the Premiership, just one point above bottom side Ross County after their win over Hibs on Wednesday.

And Dens boss McPake is under no illusions his squad needs some reinforcements in the winter window.

Some of those could come from across the Irish Sea with the Dark Blues gaffer and assistant Dave Mackay heading over to watch the FAI Cup Final between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

On potential additions, McPake said: “We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and Dave, to look at a few players.

“We are looking to strengthen.

“Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well.

“That has been ongoing for a period of time.”

‘Edge’ to the players this week

After three weeks off, Dundee are now preparing for nine matches in just five weeks before the winter break in the new year.

It will be a punishing schedule, kicking off with Motherwell this Saturday before St Johnstone and Rangers follow in the space of seven days.

But McPake insists the Dark Blues are looking forward to the busy period.

“We need to be better than we were in our first round of fixtures, we know that,” he said.

“But we need to build on the St Mirren performance and be better all over the pitch.

“We have been working on that but the proof will be in the pudding.”

He added: “We see the next few games as a chance to get points on the board.

“We are looking forward to it.

“It’s great. You play, you recover and then you play again. Games thick and fast.

“If it’s a bad performance, you know right away you can put it right, if it’s a good performance you carry the momentum into the next game.

“The players want to play, it’s as simple as that.

“You could see the edge in them this week with the game coming up.

“Our run starts this Saturday and we’re looking to have a positive December.”