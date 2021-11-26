Dundee linked with Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have been linked with Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

Dark Blues manager James McPake will be travelling to Ireland for Sunday’s FAI Cup final when Kelly will be in action against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent after the game and has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Portsmouth said to be tracking him.

Kelly has scored 26 goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa Conference League, earning him a nomination for the Players Football Association of Ireland Player of the year award.

Dundee manager James McPake confirms he'll be attending Sunday's FAI Cup final. Mentioned in newsletter (just published) that they are one of the (many) clubs tracking Georgie Kelly. Rotherham another to mention. He'll have a lot of options in December either way. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) November 26, 2021

The Irish Independent have credited Dundee with an interest in a player who is attracting a lot of attention.

McPake said: “We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and Dave, to look at a few players.

“We are looking to strengthen.

“Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well.

“That has been ongoing for a period of time.”