Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee linked with Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly

By Eric Nicolson
November 26 2021, 1.25pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.25pm
Dundee are understood to be tracking Georgie Kelly.
Dundee are understood to be tracking Georgie Kelly.

Dundee have been linked with Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

Dark Blues manager James McPake will be travelling to Ireland for Sunday’s FAI Cup final when Kelly will be in action against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent after the game and has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Portsmouth said to be tracking him.

Kelly has scored 26 goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa Conference League, earning him a nomination for the Players Football Association of Ireland Player of the year award.

The Irish Independent have credited Dundee with an interest in a player who is attracting a lot of attention.

McPake said: “We are going to a national cup final in Ireland on Sunday, myself and Dave, to look at a few players.

“We are looking to strengthen.

“Like we’ve done before, there are players we are looking at on pre-contracts as well.

“That has been ongoing for a period of time.”

James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

More from The Courier