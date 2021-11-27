Dundee No 2 Dave Mackay provides update on midfielder Max Anderson ahead of today’s Motherwell clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Max Anderson will be fit and available for Dundee today as Motherwell come calling to Dens Park.

Assistant manager Dave Mackay confirmed the 20-year-old had returned to training after picking up a knock.

The Dark Blues No 2 stepped in to cover pre-match media duties with manager James McPake suffering from a sickness bug.

McPake is expected to return to the helm for today’s Premiership return after a three week break for his side.

And Anderson will be in the matchday squad, too.

‘Light on central midfielders’

With Jordan McGhee having undergone surgery to sort a niggling knee injury and Shaun Byrne out long term, missing another midfield option in Anderson would have been a blow for the Dark Blues.

“Max Anderson has trained so he’ll be fit and available,” Mackay said.

“It’s good to get him back because we would have been light on centre midfielders if he didn’t make it.

“He’s been excellent for us this season, he’s a big part of how we play so hopefully he can keep kicking on.”

Set-piece warning

Motherwell are riding high in the Premiership table, sitting in fifth place after back-to-back victories over Aberdeen and Hearts.

Mackay is expecting a difficult afternoon for the Dark Blues and has warned the players of ’Well’s threat from set-pieces.

“You watch Motherwell and they are a team who find a way to win games,” he added.

“Set plays are massive for them, they score from a lot of those situations so we’ll have to be wary of that.

“We lost down at Fir Park and that was a set play, so we have had the lesson already.

“They have changed their style a bit this season, they are a bit more direct and it’s getting them results.”