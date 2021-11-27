Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee No 2 Dave Mackay provides update on midfielder Max Anderson ahead of today’s Motherwell clash

By George Cran
November 27 2021, 9.00am
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
Max Anderson will be fit and available for Dundee today as Motherwell come calling to Dens Park.

Assistant manager Dave Mackay confirmed the 20-year-old had returned to training after picking up a knock.

The Dark Blues No 2 stepped in to cover pre-match media duties with manager James McPake suffering from a sickness bug.

McPake is expected to return to the helm for today’s Premiership return after a three week break for his side.

And Anderson will be in the matchday squad, too.

‘Light on central midfielders’

With Jordan McGhee having undergone surgery to sort a niggling knee injury and Shaun Byrne out long term, missing another midfield option in Anderson would have been a blow for the Dark Blues.

Jordan McGhee is out after surgery on his knee.

“Max Anderson has trained so he’ll be fit and available,” Mackay said.

“It’s good to get him back because we would have been light on centre midfielders if he didn’t make it.

“He’s been excellent for us this season, he’s a big part of how we play so hopefully he can keep kicking on.”

Set-piece warning

Motherwell are riding high in the Premiership table, sitting in fifth place after back-to-back victories over Aberdeen and Hearts.

Mackay is expecting a difficult afternoon for the Dark Blues and has warned the players of ’Well’s threat from set-pieces.

“You watch Motherwell and they are a team who find a way to win games,” he added.

“Set plays are massive for them, they score from a lot of those situations so we’ll have to be wary of that.

“We lost down at Fir Park and that was a set play, so we have had the lesson already.

“They have changed their style a bit this season, they are a bit more direct and it’s getting them results.”

 

