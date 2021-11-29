James McPake in warning to Dundee players ahead of St Johnstone clash despite delight over Motherwell display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

James McPake in warning to Dundee players ahead of St Johnstone clash despite delight over Motherwell display

By George Cran
November 29 2021, 12.30pm
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake has warned his side they’ll have to up their game to see off St Johnstone at Dens Park on Wednesday.

That’s despite the Dark Blues sweeping past Motherwell with a 3-0 victory in their best league display of the campaign.

McPake, however, is expecting a reaction from Callum Davidson’s Saints after they saw a lead turn into a late defeat at home to Hibs.

Both teams have a swift turnaround as they prepare to face off at Dens with only a point separating them in the table.

McPake said: “The way we controlled the Motherwell game from start to finish was pleasing.

McPake on the touchline against Motherwell.

“It’s done now, we now have a very tough game against a good St Johnstone team.

“We can’t let it drop.

“They will be hurting after what happened on Saturday, winning till late on against Hibs.

“We need another performance like Motherwell plus a wee bit more to get a positive result.”

Special mention

Danny Mullen picked up the Man of the Match award and the Dark Blues backline earned a third league clean sheet of the season.

McPake, though, picked out another part of his side for praise from Saturday’s win.

“A special mention must go to the two widemen today, Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan were outstanding,” he said.

“The amount of balls they put into the box, the Motherwell defenders wouldn’t have enjoyed that.”

On his defence, he added: “(Kevin) van Veen hits the post but other than that Adam Legzdins had one he saved well.

“They flung everything at us, all their strikers and fast players came on but it wasn’t going to make a difference, they were never going to get back in the game.”

 

