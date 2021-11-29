James McPake in warning to Dundee players ahead of St Johnstone clash despite delight over Motherwell display

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake has warned his side they’ll have to up their game to see off St Johnstone at Dens Park on Wednesday.

That’s despite the Dark Blues sweeping past Motherwell with a 3-0 victory in their best league display of the campaign.

McPake, however, is expecting a reaction from Callum Davidson’s Saints after they saw a lead turn into a late defeat at home to Hibs.

Both teams have a swift turnaround as they prepare to face off at Dens with only a point separating them in the table.

McPake said: “The way we controlled the Motherwell game from start to finish was pleasing.

“It’s done now, we now have a very tough game against a good St Johnstone team.

“We can’t let it drop.

“They will be hurting after what happened on Saturday, winning till late on against Hibs.

“We need another performance like Motherwell plus a wee bit more to get a positive result.”

Special mention

Danny Mullen picked up the Man of the Match award and the Dark Blues backline earned a third league clean sheet of the season.

McPake, though, picked out another part of his side for praise from Saturday’s win.

“A special mention must go to the two widemen today, Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan were outstanding,” he said.

“The amount of balls they put into the box, the Motherwell defenders wouldn’t have enjoyed that.”

On his defence, he added: “(Kevin) van Veen hits the post but other than that Adam Legzdins had one he saved well.

“They flung everything at us, all their strikers and fast players came on but it wasn’t going to make a difference, they were never going to get back in the game.”