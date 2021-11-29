Dundee-linked striker Georgie Kelly loses cup final with Bohemians but gets PFAI award nomination

An error occurred. Please try again.

Potential Dundee target Georgie Kelly suffered cup final heartbreak on Sunday when his Bohemians team lost a penalty shoot-out to St Patrick’s Athletic.

But the morning after brought a bit of consolation with the news that the 25-year-old has been included in the PFAI Premier Division team of the year, chosen by his fellow pros.

Kelly, the Irish top flight’s leading scorer with 21 goals in the league and 26 in all competitions, has already been announced on a shortlist of three for player of the year.

Dundee boss James McPake was a spectator at the FAI Cup final, which took place at the Aviva Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 40,000.

Kelly, now out of contract with Bohemians, is understood to be one of the players he was scouting.

That ex-St Johnstone keeper Alan Mannus, a league champion with Shamrock Rovers, didn’t make the Premier team of the season has raised eyebrows.

There was good news for one former Saints player, though.

Ally Gilchrist was named in the First Division team of the year for his performances with Shelbourne.

Gilchrist will play for Cork City next season.