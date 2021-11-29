Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone on their travels as Courier country sides find out fourth round fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone on their travels as Courier country sides find out fourth round fate

By Sean Hamilton
November 29 2021, 10.05pm
The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup has thrown up some tasty ties
The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup will see Courier country’s Premiership clubs heading on the road.

Dundee United face a tricky trip to Championship high-flyers Kilmarnock, while Dundee will travel to Dumbarton.

Meanwhile, holders St Johnstone face an away clash with the winner of the third round replay between Montrose and Kelty Hearts.

The draw was made at Glebe Park by four-time Scottish Cup winner and Aberdeen legend Willie Miller following Brechin City’s 1-1 draw with Darvel.

Brechin’s Max Kucheriavyi tussles with Darvel’s Harry Monaghan during their Scottish Cup third round match

The winners of the replay between the Angus side and their opponents from Ayrshire will face a clash with Championship promotion challengers Arbroath at Gayfield.

Raith Rovers, who saw off Falkirk 2-1 in their weekend third round tie, have been rewarded with a trip to face Aberdeen Junior side Banks O’Dee, who defeated East Fife in the last round.

The fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of January 22 and 23, 2022.

The full Courier country draw is as follows:

Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers

Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v Dundee

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel

