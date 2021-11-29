Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone on their travels as Courier country sides find out fourth round fate

An error occurred. Please try again.

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup will see Courier country’s Premiership clubs heading on the road.

Dundee United face a tricky trip to Championship high-flyers Kilmarnock, while Dundee will travel to Dumbarton.

Meanwhile, holders St Johnstone face an away clash with the winner of the third round replay between Montrose and Kelty Hearts.

The draw was made at Glebe Park by four-time Scottish Cup winner and Aberdeen legend Willie Miller following Brechin City’s 1-1 draw with Darvel.

The winners of the replay between the Angus side and their opponents from Ayrshire will face a clash with Championship promotion challengers Arbroath at Gayfield.

Raith Rovers, who saw off Falkirk 2-1 in their weekend third round tie, have been rewarded with a trip to face Aberdeen Junior side Banks O’Dee, who defeated East Fife in the last round.

The fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of January 22 and 23, 2022.

The full Courier country draw is as follows:

Banks O’Dee v Raith Rovers

Kelty Hearts or Montrose v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v Dundee

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Arbroath v Brechin City or Darvel