GEORGE CRAN: Lee Ashcroft injury highlights Dundee’s need for defensive reinforcements in January

It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to write about Dundee winning a Premiership match so impressively.

Three years since a 4-0 win over Hamilton and, even then, the Dark Blues were in the middle of one of their worst seasons ever.

Quickly that good feeling disappeared – a draw against Rangers followed before the defeats began to rack up again.

But let’s not bring back all those bad memories of the Jim McIntyre days.

The current Dark Blues side may not be perfect but I can say with confidence they won’t be anywhere near as bad as that team.

Motherwell have had a fine season so far but Dundee made it look easy on Saturday.

They took their chances early on and lifted any pressure off their shoulders as the match progressed.

Perfect opportunity tonight

Crucially, though, they are still sitting in 11th in the table.

That’s something they need to sort soon.

We’ve all seen over the years how teams that put a run together can shoot up the table.

The Steelmen are a prime example this term.

Just like Dundee needed to prove the Ross County defeat was a blip, they need to show Saturday wasn’t another kind of blip.

In short, they need to back it up with another result.

If they do that, they’ll move up a couple of places in the standings.

Tonight is the perfect time to do it as well with St Johnstone just above them and Aberdeen facing Livingston.

Colossus Ashcroft

Who will line up in their defence tonight, though, is the big question.

Lee Ashcroft has been a colossus for Dundee since the turn of the year, goals flying in at one end and blocks flying in at the other.

Losing him is a huge problem.

Liam Fontaine is very experienced and has been an important signing for James McPake.

He is, though, 35 and probably in his last season at this level.

He did a fine job coming on against Motherwell.

My concern is that he struggled against St Johnstone in his last start, Chris Kane gave him and the rest of the defence a really tough time.

Needs must, however, and Fontaine is more than experienced enough to put that game behind him.

More likely, he’ll want to prove a point when Saints come calling this evening.

January

If there are two players indispensible to this Dundee side, though, Ashcroft is one alongside skipper Charlie Adam.

With the January transfer window on the horizon and McPake making clear he’s looking to improve his squad, Ashcroft’s injury only highlights the need for defensive additions.

But there can’t be any new faces until next month so the Dark Blues have to go with what they have.

What they have right now is a team playing with confidence.

The kind of confidence that can power a team through disappointments like Ashcroft’s injury.

Momentum is key in the Premiership – now is the time for Dundee to get some going to show they are nothing like McIntyre’s men in 2018.