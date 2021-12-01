Paul McGowan challenges Dundee team-mates to put together festive form that can propel them into top-six contention – starting against St Johnstone tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul McGowan challenges Dundee team-mates to put together festive form that can propel them into top-six contention – starting against St Johnstone tonight

By George Cran
December 1 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 1 2021, 9.56am
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan is looking up the Premiership table.
Paul McGowan says it’s time for Dundee to prove they can climb the Premiership table by seeing off bogey side St Johnstone tonight.

The Dark Blues are yet to put back-to-back wins together in the league this season but can do so this evening to follow up their impressive 3-0 win over Motherwell at the weekend.

A victory would be Dundee’s first in eight matches against Saints with the Perth side on a seven-game winning streak.

Three points tonight, though, would see Dundee out of the bottom two and above Callum Davidson’s side.

Wary

Having seen every high and low at Dens Park over the past seven years, McGowan, however, is wary of getting ahead of himself despite the quality of the weekend display.

“St Johnstone will be worried about us,” he said.

“They will be watching videos of us on Saturday where every one of us was at it and that’s what we have to produce again.

“I think you can see a difference in the boys now, the place is buzzing.

“But, it’s Dundee so we can’t take anything lightly. We aren’t taking anything for granted and neither is the manager.

“We have to prove we can do it over five or six games, that’s how you get success in this league.

“What we need is consistency, the way we played last week had been coming and we need to do that more.

“It will take the same again to beat St Johnstone.

“They have had a few bad results lately but they are always hard to play against, they’re solid.

“So we will have to play the way we played against Motherwell. It’s a test of whether we can be consistent.”

‘No doubt we can climb the table and get in the top six’

Saturday’s clash with Motherwell was the first of a run of nine games in just five weeks for Dundee through the festive period.

Through that run are key games against sides in and around them in the Premiership table.

And McGowan says there is an opportunity at hand to set ambitions a little higher if the Dark Blues can string some results together.

“This period will shape the season and define what we are going to be playing for,” the midfielder added.

McGowan takes on Dundee United.

“Our ambitions are top six.

“Obviously, we haven’t started well but if we can string a few results together then that would be good because the league is so tight.

“The bottom six or seven are clustered.

“If we play like we did on Saturday then there is no doubt we can climb the table and get in the top six.”

 

