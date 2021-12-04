James McPake urges Dundee to carry an attacking threat as they face ‘huge task’ at champions Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Dundee FC

James McPake urges Dundee to carry an attacking threat as they face ‘huge task’ at champions Rangers

By George Cran
December 4 2021, 12.00pm
James McPake will face Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox this weekend.

Dundee may be in their best form of the season so far but boss James McPake admits their next task is as big as it gets.

The Dark Blues face the daunting prospect of travelling to champions Rangers for a Premiership clash at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants haven’t lost a home league match since March 2020 when Hamilton shocked them 1-0.

But McPake expects his side to “have a go” at Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side when the opportunity presents itself.

And their recent form sees his side heading to Ibrox in good spirits.

“In the four fixtures of this second round, we’ve had three clean sheets, three wins and the only defeat to Celtic,” McPake said.

Dundee head to Ibrox on the back of a 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

“You set targets and we were nowhere near that target in the first set of fixtures but we already have more points from the last four as we got in the first 11.

“That’s a positive but we know the task at Ibrox is a huge one.

“We need to be at our very best going in there to get anything.

“We have a gameplan to set up defensively but we also need one to go and have a go.

“You don’t want to just sit back and let them come at you.

“We have players who can hurt teams and we need to have an attacking threat as well.”

‘We’re going in with real belief’

The two sides have faced each other once already this term, a Joe Aribo goal enough to see then-manager Steven Gerrard leave Dens Park with the points in September.

Dundee took heart from their performance that day after seeing a Jason Cummings penalty saved in the second half.

McPake said: “I think this will be a different game. That one was at Dens and they now have a different manager.

“But know we can compete with anybody when we’re right.

“But we need to be at our levels, when we are we are a good side and have shown that.

“We’re going in with real belief in what we do and it has to be about us.

“We’re on the back of two really good performances but we need to be at consistently high levels.”

 

