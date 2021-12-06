‘I wouldn’t change a thing’ – Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins hails honesty of Dark Blues backline despite costly errors in Rangers defeat

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins cut a frustrated figure as he picked the ball out of his own net three times at Ibrox.

Not least because he’d put in a standout performance against Rangers, keeping the Scottish champions out on numerous occasions.

But more because of the nature of the goals scored by Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in the 3-0 win.

With Legzdins keeping the Light Blues at bay with a string of fine saves, it took interventions from Dundee centre-backs Liam Fontaine and Ryan Sweeney to inadvertently send the ball past their own goalie.

Being honest

Far from being critical, however, the Dens goalie praised the defenders in front of him.

“When you go to places like Ibrox, your goalkeeper is going to need to make saves and that’s my job at the end of the day,” Legzdins said.

“It’s nice to help the team out but it was frustrating for us because the goals were avoidable.

“It could have gone down as two own goals, frustating to concede. As a defensive unit, we’ll definitely look back on them and can do better.

“The first was quite a tame shot and was coming to me but Fonts is trying to clear the ball.

“The third goal was clearly avoidable as well.

“But defenders in front of me were being honest, making challenges.

“Nine times out of 10 Sweens clears his one and Fonts clears his so I wouldn’t change anything. I’ve got some really good defenders in front of me.

“It was their honesty in trying to keep the ball out of the net.

“I’ll take that over the course of a season, defenders putting their bodies on the line.”

Keeping confidence up

The former Derby and Birmingham goalie, though, is adamant the defeat won’t disrupt the confidence built up by Dundee over the past few weeks.

Going into the game at Rangers, the Dark Blues had won three in their last four, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

And, with the next fixture a crucial one at bottom side Ross County, where any drop in levels could be costly.

“The manager told us to be brave and we felt there were opportunities,” Legzdins added.

“We’re on a good run of form and went in confident.

“I felt like we were in the game and thought we might nick one on the break but it wasn’t to be.

“We’re deeply disappointed to lose. I don’t like the notion it is a free one, we wanted to build on our recent wins.

“To lose 3-0 is very different to four, five or six – those are the ones that really can affect a team psychologically.

“We’re confident and losing on Saturday wasn’t for want of trying or organisation.”