LEE WILKIE: Rangers away won’t define Dundee’s season – huge Ross County clash absolutely will

By Lee Wilkie
December 7 2021, 8.30am Updated: December 7 2021, 1.58pm
Columnist Lee Wilkie on Dundee's defeat at Rangers and their big game against Ross County.
It’s a saying nearly as old as Scottish football – games at places like Ibrox won’t define your season.

For the likes of Dundee anyway.

A trip to bottom-side Ross County next weekend, however, absolutely does.

Saturday’s match in Dingwall is a huge one for James McPake and his side.

Five points separate them at the moment with the Staggies having played a game less.

Rangers' Joe Aribo made it 1-0 against Dundee.
A chance to go eight points clear of the bottom side after the struggles they started with is a big opportunity.

They will have to shrug off Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Rangers and a bunch of injuries.

They’ll definitely look back on the goals they conceded and think they can do better.

Stretched

Missing Max Anderson and Lee Ashcroft made a difference too.

Hopefully Anderson can be back this weekend but Ashcroft will be a huge miss.

He’s been so influential over the past year in everything good Dundee have done.

It is up to the other players to step into the void left, however.

Liam Fontaine has come in and is an able replacement. Keeping fit, though, is an issue for him and that’s my worry there.

The squad is stretched but they’ve not let that affect their good run.

Getting back to winning ways this weekend would be a huge lift – it could redefine Dundee as a top-six hopeful rather than relegation battler.

