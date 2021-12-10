Gordon Strachan and westerns at 4am – Dundee manager James McPake on suffering after the 5-0 Ross County defeat and advice from the ex-Scotland boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Gordon Strachan and westerns at 4am – Dundee manager James McPake on suffering after the 5-0 Ross County defeat and advice from the ex-Scotland boss

By George Cran
December 10 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake and the club's technical director Gordon Strachan (right).
Dundee boss James McPake and the club's technical director Gordon Strachan (right).

In all his football career, Dundee manager James McPake admits he’s never suffered as badly as the aftermath of his side’s 5-0 home defeat to Ross County in October.

The clash was the battle of the bottom two with the Staggies yet to register a league win.

However, the Highland side romped to victory with Joseph Hungbo capping the victory with a wonderful free-kick.

The defeat and performance heaped pressure on the Dens boss with fans demanding a change in the dugout.

Quickly, though, the Dark Blues beat St Mirren just a few days later and have since added two more victories.

‘Worst couple of days’

However, McPake says even that victory in Paisley wasn’t enough for him to fully get over the horror show at Dens.

Ahead of the reverse fixture this weekend, McPake said: “It was my worst night in football, worst couple of days in football after it as well.

Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam during the 5-0 defeat to Ross County.

“Until we went to St Mirren and won that game. Even that didn’t make up for it.

“Getting three points at St Mirren was really important after the Ross County game.

“We’ll use that game.”

Strachan: ‘You are going to suffer’

McPake isn’t afraid to ask for advice from anybody and he has one of the most experienced coaches in the game at the same club in Gordon Strachan.

Even after decades in the game, the former Scotland boss, however, told the Dens gaffer there is only one thing for it after such a heavy defeat.

“You suffer,” McPake said.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

“I’ve had great advice from Gordon who said there was basically nothing he could say to me, you are going to suffer.

“You have to. The staff and players suffer as well.

“As a player I was terrible after a defeat but as a manager it intensifies because you’re questioning absolutely everything.

“But when you are the manager, you feel you have let the entire football club down.

“That’s why you lie awake. Gordon said he’d be watching westerns at 4am because he couldn’t sleep.

“If someone like Gordon, who has had so many highs in football, still suffers after a defeat then I will, being new to it.”

‘Feeling I’d never had before’

 

McPake added: “I’ve had a few bad ones, heavy defeats, but that one was a feeling I’d never had before.

“You suffer but you have to walk in the next morning and the first person everyone is looking at is the manager.

“You have to pick the place up and be ready to go to St Mirren.

“We did that and it worked.”

 

