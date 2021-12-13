Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee winger Luke McCowan: Goals don’t matter when you come away with nothing

By George Cran
December 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 13 2021, 9.20am
Luke McCowan (right) celebrates with Paul McMullan after scoring against Ross County.
Two first-half goals and on the way to a Man of the Match performance, Dundee’s Luke McCowan was as frustrated as anybody to come out on the losing side at Ross County.

The 24-year-old had struck twice to put his side 2-1 in front in a key Premiership clash in the Highlands but the Staggies struck back in the second half to take the points.

And the end result for McCowan means his first Premiership brace counted for nothing in his eyes.

Asked if it was a bittersweet afternoon, McCowan replied: “I wouldn’t say it was a bittersweet day, just bitter.

“We had chances but it wasn’t there. We know we know we should have been out of sight. You can’t put your finger on why it didn’t happen.

“It’s even more frustrating when you realise where a win could have taken us, but it shows how quickly things can change in this league if you manage to get a run going.

“The goals don’t matter when you don’t come away with even a point.”

 

