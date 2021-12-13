Dundee winger Luke McCowan: Goals don’t matter when you come away with nothing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two first-half goals and on the way to a Man of the Match performance, Dundee’s Luke McCowan was as frustrated as anybody to come out on the losing side at Ross County.

The 24-year-old had struck twice to put his side 2-1 in front in a key Premiership clash in the Highlands but the Staggies struck back in the second half to take the points.

And the end result for McCowan means his first Premiership brace counted for nothing in his eyes.

Ross County off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table for the first time since October ⬆️👏 pic.twitter.com/vfAZhFzFew — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 11, 2021

Asked if it was a bittersweet afternoon, McCowan replied: “I wouldn’t say it was a bittersweet day, just bitter.

“We had chances but it wasn’t there. We know we know we should have been out of sight. You can’t put your finger on why it didn’t happen.

“It’s even more frustrating when you realise where a win could have taken us, but it shows how quickly things can change in this league if you manage to get a run going.

“The goals don’t matter when you don’t come away with even a point.”