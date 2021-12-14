Dundee boss James McPake not expecting Hibs cup final distraction as he addresses Easter Road job link

An error occurred. Please try again.

James McPake expects Hibs to have their full focus on his Dundee side despite their upcoming League Cup Final appearance.

The Edinburgh side head to Hampden just five days after facing McPake’s men at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

They go there without a manager after Jack Ross was sacked last week amid a poor run of form.

But, ahead of Dundee’s trip to Easter Road, McPake doesn’t anticipate anything but a tough night for his side.

The former Hibs captain said: “I’ve been at that football club, I understand the demands there and they need to win every game.

“Particularly at home.

“They have a cup final on Sunday and being in that situation the only thing going through your head is don’t get sent off.

“But you still need to win that game regardless of a cup final next.

“Hibs will be fully focused on playing us.”

Hibs job?

The Dens boss insists his attention hasn’t been wandering after being linked with a return to Easter Road as manager.

Asked about that, McPake kept his reply brief: “My full focus is on Dundee.”

Reaction

More pressing to the Dundee manager is seeing his team respond to Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

Leading 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to a Luke McCowan double, the Dark Blues threw away their lead to lose a key clash in the Highlands.

McPake was very unhappy with the goals his side conceded in Dingwall and expects a reaction at Easter Road.

“I’m looking for the same attacking display but better decision-making defensively,” he added.

“We have to tidy up defensively.”