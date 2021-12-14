Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake not expecting Hibs cup final distraction as he addresses Easter Road job link

By George Cran
December 14 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 14 2021, 2.58pm
Dundee boss James McPake.
James McPake expects Hibs to have their full focus on his Dundee side despite their upcoming League Cup Final appearance.

The Edinburgh side head to Hampden just five days after facing McPake’s men at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

They go there without a manager after Jack Ross was sacked last week amid a poor run of form.

But, ahead of Dundee’s trip to Easter Road, McPake doesn’t anticipate anything but a tough night for his side.

The former Hibs captain said: “I’ve been at that football club, I understand the demands there and they need to win every game.

“Particularly at home.

Dundee drew with Hibs earlier this season.

“They have a cup final on Sunday and being in that situation the only thing going through your head is don’t get sent off.

“But you still need to win that game regardless of a cup final next.

“Hibs will be fully focused on playing us.”

Hibs job?

The Dens boss insists his attention hasn’t been wandering after being linked with a return to Easter Road as manager.

Asked about that, McPake kept his reply brief: “My full focus is on Dundee.”

Reaction

More pressing to the Dundee manager is seeing his team respond to Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

Leading 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to a Luke McCowan double, the Dark Blues threw away their lead to lose a key clash in the Highlands.

McPake was very unhappy with the goals his side conceded in Dingwall and expects a reaction at Easter Road.

“I’m looking for the same attacking display but better decision-making defensively,” he added.

“We have to tidy up defensively.”

