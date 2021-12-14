Dundee need to be wary of wounded animal Hibs says Cammy Kerr ahead of Easter Road trip

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr has warned his team-mates to expect a “wounded animal” when they face managerless Hibs tonight.

The Dark Blues are aiming to get their form back on track themselves in the capital after losing out 3-2 in a key match at Ross County on Saturday.

But they go into the contest with better recent form than their Easter Road hosts with the Hibees having won just one of their last 10 league matches.

They do, however, have a League Cup Final to look forward to this weekend against Celtic.

Despite that possible distraction, Kerr is expecting a reaction from Hibs tonight after last week’s departure of Jack Ross.

“Hibs will be a wounded animal a wee bit after what’s happened but they have a cup final coming up so they’ll all be fighting for places,” Kerr said.

“It’s going to be a difficult one, but we want to get back on track after last weekend.

“It was disappointing in Dingwall because we had control of the game and little individual mistakes and lapses in concentration have cost us.

“That’s football, the league is so wide open – you saw that from the results again at the weekend.

Setbacks

“We move on to the next game now and we have been here before.

“We have had setbacks but you have to go again, so it’s good to have a game so quickly.

“The Old Firm are looking very strong but below that everyone else is capable of beating each other.

“Some teams, like Aberdeen, have come into a bit of form again so it’s very tight.

“You have to fancy your chances against anyone, it would be stupid and naive not to think that way.

“Every player in this league will be going into games thinking they can get something.

“Going to Easter Road is always tough but we believe if we play well, we’re capable of getting the win.”