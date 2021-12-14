Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee need to be wary of wounded animal Hibs says Cammy Kerr ahead of Easter Road trip

By George Cran
December 14 2021, 12.00pm
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr has warned his team-mates to expect a “wounded animal” when they face managerless Hibs tonight.

The Dark Blues are aiming to get their form back on track themselves in the capital after losing out 3-2 in a key match at Ross County on Saturday.

But they go into the contest with better recent form than their Easter Road hosts with the Hibees having won just one of their last 10 league matches.

They do, however, have a League Cup Final to look forward to this weekend against Celtic.

Despite that possible distraction, Kerr is expecting a reaction from Hibs tonight after last week’s departure of Jack Ross.

“Hibs will be a wounded animal a wee bit after what’s happened but they have a cup final coming up so they’ll all be fighting for places,” Kerr said.

Hibs haven’t won a league game since downing St Johnstone five matches ago.

“It’s going to be a difficult one, but we want to get back on track after last weekend.

“It was disappointing in Dingwall because we had control of the game and little individual mistakes and lapses in concentration have cost us.

“That’s football, the league is so wide open – you saw that from the results again at the weekend.

Setbacks

“We move on to the next game now and we have been here before.

“We have had setbacks but you have to go again, so it’s good to have a game so quickly.

“The Old Firm are looking very strong but below that everyone else is capable of beating each other.

Dundee lost to Ross County on Saturday.

“Some teams, like Aberdeen, have come into a bit of form again so it’s very tight.

“You have to fancy your chances against anyone, it would be stupid and naive not to think that way.

“Every player in this league will be going into games thinking they can get something.

“Going to Easter Road is always tough but we believe if we play well, we’re capable of getting the win.”

 

