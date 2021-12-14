LEE WILKIE: Dundee defensive problems – how to fix the Dark Blues’ leaky backline

An error occurred. Please try again.

There’s been an aggression missing in Dundee’s defending since they lost Lee Ashcroft to injury.

The big defender was such a big presence in that Dark Blues backline that it affected his team-mates around him.

Watching the goals conceded at Ross County, Ashcroft takes charge of those situations and deals with them.

He’s such an aggressive defender that it’s difficult to replace him.

The second goal was a case in point. Yes, goalkeeper Adam Legzdins makes a mess of it but I don’t think he has that kind of edginess if he has someone like Ashcroft around to help.

The same goes for Jordan Marshall on the third goal.

Can be fixed

Losing goals through individual errors is so frustrating.

But the good news is, it doesn’t take a huge amount to fix the problem.

It’s not like Ross County were cutting Dundee open and creating chance after chance.

The goals they scored were gifts.

It’s a mentality thing rather than ability, or lack of it.

And it’s not to do with poor positioning or lack of shape.

They lacked conviction in their defending.

There didn’t seem to be that huge desire to keep the opposition out, no matter what.

And that half-hearted defending can be sorted out.

But the players have to do that themselves.

They will be kicking themselves for letting a chance like that slip away from them.

Taking a draw wouldn’t have been the worst result but they’ve given Ross County a real lift.

Hibs – good time to face them?

The league is extremely tight but there are some really tough fixtures to come for the Dark Blues.

Hibs tonight then Hearts at the weekend, followed by Aberdeen and then the derby.

It will be interesting to see how Hibs approach tonight’s game – it could be a good time to face them with a cup final just days away.

They will say that isn’t in their minds ahead of tonight’s clash but it will be.

Dundee can use that to their advantage.

Go into every challenge with intensity and aggression, a high tempo about everything they do.

The Hibees won’t want to get injured.

They’ll not be keen to go flying into challenges with such a big game shortly afterwards.

It’s human nature to have that in the back of the mind.

And Dundee will be really annoyed at themselves over letting Saturday slip.

Use that tonight.

January reinforcements needed

Looking further ahead, I think we all know McPake needs some reinforcements in the door in January.

A replacement for Lee Ashcroft is definitely needed.

And maybe another like Jordan McGhee who can play in a few positions, a centre-back able to play at full-back would be perfect.

And there is a decision to make over Leigh Griffiths, he’s just not been the player they thought they were getting.

In attack, though, Dundee are in good shape.

They have goals in the side, they just need to shut the back door.