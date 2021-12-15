Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 talking points from Dundee’s defeat at Hibs

By George Cran
December 15 2021, 12.00pm Updated: December 15 2021, 4.50pm
From top left: Ryan Sweeney sees red, Max Anderson impresses while Paul McMullan had a moment to forget.
Suddenly, from looking a force to be reckoned with in the Premiership, Dundee’s fortunes have turned in the wrong direction.

With half-an-hour to go in Dingwall and leading 2-1 at Ross County, the Dark Blues were set to go eight points clear of the bottom.

Now, just 120 minutes later, they are only two points ahead of the Staggies and St Johnstone following two poor defeats.

There were some positives in the 1-0 loss at Hibs last night, though not enough.

After three defeats on the spin, what can we take from Easter Road?

Own goals

If there’s a way to shoot themselves in the foot, this Dundee side seem to find a way.

That’s three matches on the bounce they’ve put through their own net.

At Rangers, Ryan Sweeney beat Adam Legzdins, technically so did Liam Fontaine. Then there was Danny Mullen’s unfortunate one at County.

On Tuesday night, the own goal to beat them all was Paul McMullan’s diving header. It really was a wonderful finish, though not the first league goal in dark blue he must have imagined.

McMullan finds his own net.

Right now, teams don’t have to work very hard to score against Dundee – the Dark Blues will do it for them.

Ryan Sweeney

The big defender has had a tough couple of weeks and looked a bit frazzled in the opening stages against Hibs and Martin Boyle.

He did win just about everything in the air, though, and looked more assured the longer the match went on.

However, picking up a second yellow card for dissent with five seconds to go was just daft.

Sweeney was booked early on for a tackle on Martin Boyle.

Dundee’s defence is down to the bare bones, now they are another central defender light.

His first yellow already carried a suspension, thanks to five already being picked up. That will see him suspended for the Livingston game on December 29.

Now he’ll miss Saturday’s visit of Hearts, too.

Max Anderson

The huge shining light at Easter Road was the second-half performance of Max Anderson.

The young midfielder bossed the middle of the park after the break.

With players like Paul McGowan and Joe Newell in there, that’s no mean feat.

Branded ‘magnificent’ by his manager, there’s no arguing with magnificent Maxy.

Squad

Injuries are biting hard right now for Dundee – on top of Sweeney’s absence for Saturday, James McPake will be without Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne, Cillian Sheridan and likely Charlie Adam.

Those are some key players.

Right now, the starting XI picks itself and it doesn’t seem like there’s much competition coming from the bench.

Charlie Adam’s hamstring injury is still being assessed.

Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings came on again against Hibs but were barely involved.

We haven’t seen Corey Panter play a minute of league football while Christie Elliott is out of favour.

It’s obvious the manager doesn’t fancy his options for freshening things up.

Looking ahead

Hearts, then Aberdeen, Livingston and Dundee United before the break.

The first three Dundee have taken points from already this term – and they need to be taking some more.

They may be short of bodies but it’s a crucial point of the season.

