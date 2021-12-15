5 talking points from Dundee’s defeat at Hibs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Suddenly, from looking a force to be reckoned with in the Premiership, Dundee’s fortunes have turned in the wrong direction.

With half-an-hour to go in Dingwall and leading 2-1 at Ross County, the Dark Blues were set to go eight points clear of the bottom.

Now, just 120 minutes later, they are only two points ahead of the Staggies and St Johnstone following two poor defeats.

There were some positives in the 1-0 loss at Hibs last night, though not enough.

After three defeats on the spin, what can we take from Easter Road?

Own goals

If there’s a way to shoot themselves in the foot, this Dundee side seem to find a way.

That’s three matches on the bounce they’ve put through their own net.

At Rangers, Ryan Sweeney beat Adam Legzdins, technically so did Liam Fontaine. Then there was Danny Mullen’s unfortunate one at County.

On Tuesday night, the own goal to beat them all was Paul McMullan’s diving header. It really was a wonderful finish, though not the first league goal in dark blue he must have imagined.

Right now, teams don’t have to work very hard to score against Dundee – the Dark Blues will do it for them.

Ryan Sweeney

The big defender has had a tough couple of weeks and looked a bit frazzled in the opening stages against Hibs and Martin Boyle.

He did win just about everything in the air, though, and looked more assured the longer the match went on.

However, picking up a second yellow card for dissent with five seconds to go was just daft.

Dundee’s defence is down to the bare bones, now they are another central defender light.

His first yellow already carried a suspension, thanks to five already being picked up. That will see him suspended for the Livingston game on December 29.

Now he’ll miss Saturday’s visit of Hearts, too.

Max Anderson

The huge shining light at Easter Road was the second-half performance of Max Anderson.

The young midfielder bossed the middle of the park after the break.

With players like Paul McGowan and Joe Newell in there, that’s no mean feat.

Branded ‘magnificent’ by his manager, there’s no arguing with magnificent Maxy.

Squad

Injuries are biting hard right now for Dundee – on top of Sweeney’s absence for Saturday, James McPake will be without Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne, Cillian Sheridan and likely Charlie Adam.

Those are some key players.

Right now, the starting XI picks itself and it doesn’t seem like there’s much competition coming from the bench.

Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings came on again against Hibs but were barely involved.

We haven’t seen Corey Panter play a minute of league football while Christie Elliott is out of favour.

It’s obvious the manager doesn’t fancy his options for freshening things up.

Looking ahead

Hearts, then Aberdeen, Livingston and Dundee United before the break.

The first three Dundee have taken points from already this term – and they need to be taking some more.

They may be short of bodies but it’s a crucial point of the season.