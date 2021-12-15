VIDEO: Watch former Dundee star Greg Stewart smash in superb hat-trick for Indian side Jamshedpur

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee ace Greg Stewart is enjoying life on the subcontinent.

The 31-year-old is flying for Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.

With four goals in six matches so far, Stewart is up among the top scorers in the division.

And his club Jamshedpur are pushing leaders Mumbai City at the top of the table.

Just one point separate the two after Stewart & Co. saw off Oshida 4-0 yesterday with a first-half blitz.

⭐ A SPECIAL GAME FOR OUR SPECIAL MAN! ⭐ Greg Stewart creates history as he becomes the first Jamshedpur player to score a hat-trick in the #HeroISL. 🎯👊💥#JamKeKhelo #OFCJFC @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/IoGfSjwFcB — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 14, 2021

Former Motherwell defender Peter Hartley opened the scoring after three minutes.

Then came the Stewart show.

Curling in a wonderful right-footed effort from 20 yards, the ex-Rangers man made it 2-0 after just four minutes.

Then came a free-kick from further out, this time with his left foot.

And the third arrived after just 35 minutes as Stewart strolled down the flank and netted once more with his right foot.

The ex-Dundee star has four goals and three assists to his name after just six games in India.

And after being linked with goal-shy St Johnstone in the summer, the quality of his most recent treble may have Perth wondering what might have been.