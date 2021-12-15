Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Watch former Dundee star Greg Stewart smash in superb hat-trick for Indian side Jamshedpur

By George Cran
December 15 2021, 9.50am Updated: December 15 2021, 10.00am
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park.
Former Dundee ace Greg Stewart is enjoying life on the subcontinent.

The 31-year-old is flying for Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.

With four goals in six matches so far, Stewart is up among the top scorers in the division.

And his club Jamshedpur are pushing leaders Mumbai City at the top of the table.

Just one point separate the two after Stewart & Co. saw off Oshida 4-0 yesterday with a first-half blitz.

Former Motherwell defender Peter Hartley opened the scoring after three minutes.

Then came the Stewart show.

Curling in a wonderful right-footed effort from 20 yards, the ex-Rangers man made it 2-0 after just four minutes.

Then came a free-kick from further out, this time with his left foot.

And the third arrived after just 35 minutes as Stewart strolled down the flank and netted once more with his right foot.

The ex-Dundee star has four goals and three assists to his name after just six games in India.

And after being linked with goal-shy St Johnstone in the summer, the quality of his most recent treble may have Perth wondering what might have been.

