Dundee striker Danny Mullen insists Hibs miss won’t hold him back as he aims to get back on the goal trail against Hearts

By George Cran
December 16 2021, 12.00pm
Danny Mullen rues his second-half miss.
Danny Mullen rues his second-half miss.

Dundee’s big chance at Easter Road fell to their in-form striker Danny Mullen.

Unlike the three he scored in recent matches, the 26-year-old’s finishing let him down as the ball flew well over the crossbar.

And it proved to be the big one that got away as the Dark Blues fell to their third defeat in three matches.

With Hearts next on the horizon, Mullen, though, insists missing a chance like that won’t deter him against the Jambos.

“I had a big chance and I’m disappointed I didn’t take it,” he said.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen volleys over against Hibs.

“I think I caught it too well. I was just trying to hit it on target hard.

“I probably had more time than I thought. I need to be doing better there, I’m disappointed.

“But I won’t let that hold me back.”

Own goal

One Dee who did find the net was winger Paul McMullan.

In trying to defend a Martin Boyle cross, the attacker inadvertently headed beyond his own goalkeeper.

And Mullen had sympathy for his team-mate’s error.

Paul McMullan dejected after his own goal.

“Paul works ever so hard to get back, he does that every game,” Mullen added.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those where if he doesn’t deal with it, it might land at someone else to knock it in.

“He did his best but it was unfortunate. It was a good header actually, but disappointing.”

Home comforts

After three away matches on the spin, it’s now back to home comforts for the Dark Blues.

Though Hearts are flying high in the Premiership table, they were held by Dundee at Tynecastle earlier in the season.

And Mullen also netted during last season’s win at Dens Park over Robbie Neilson’s men.

“We’ll have a gameplan for Hearts, a game we’ll need to work hard for and we’re looking forward,” Mullen added.

“We’re back at home so we’ll be looking to take points from it.

“If we play the way we did in the second half on Tuesday, we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“Obviously take our chances and, hopefully, come Saturday we rectify the mistakes and start to get some points.”

