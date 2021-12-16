Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Dundee kid Callum Moore signs for Forfar after rejecting Dens Park deal in summer

By Scott Lorimer
December 16 2021, 2.27pm Updated: December 16 2021, 2.39pm
Callum Moore in action for Forfar last season.
Forfar Athletic have bolstered their squad ahead of Friday’s clash at Edinburgh City with the signing of Callum Moore.

The 21-year-old was on loan at the Loons from Dundee last season making 12 appearances and has now penned a short-term deal.

Moore turned down the offer of a new contract with the Dens Park side in the summer, after making just nine appearances for the Dee.

After a short stint away from football, the midfielder has now signed a deal to keep him at Station Park until the end of the season.

Callum Moore in action for Dundee in 2019.
Boss Gary Irvine was keen to sign ‘Smokie’ in the summer and was impressed by his fitness levels after recently joining up for training sessions.

Moore, who will wear number 22, goes straight into the squad to face The Citizens at Meadowbank.

