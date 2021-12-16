Ex-Dundee kid Callum Moore signs for Forfar after rejecting Dens Park deal in summer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar Athletic have bolstered their squad ahead of Friday’s clash at Edinburgh City with the signing of Callum Moore.

The 21-year-old was on loan at the Loons from Dundee last season making 12 appearances and has now penned a short-term deal.

Moore turned down the offer of a new contract with the Dens Park side in the summer, after making just nine appearances for the Dee.

After a short stint away from football, the midfielder has now signed a deal to keep him at Station Park until the end of the season.

Boss Gary Irvine was keen to sign ‘Smokie’ in the summer and was impressed by his fitness levels after recently joining up for training sessions.

Moore, who will wear number 22, goes straight into the squad to face The Citizens at Meadowbank.