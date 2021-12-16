Ex-Dundee kid Callum Moore signs for Forfar after rejecting Dens Park deal in summer By Scott Lorimer December 16 2021, 2.27pm Updated: December 16 2021, 2.39pm Callum Moore in action for Forfar last season. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Forfar Athletic have bolstered their squad ahead of Friday’s clash at Edinburgh City with the signing of Callum Moore. The 21-year-old was on loan at the Loons from Dundee last season making 12 appearances and has now penned a short-term deal. Moore turned down the offer of a new contract with the Dens Park side in the summer, after making just nine appearances for the Dee. After a short stint away from football, the midfielder has now signed a deal to keep him at Station Park until the end of the season. Callum Moore in action for Dundee in 2019. Boss Gary Irvine was keen to sign ‘Smokie’ in the summer and was impressed by his fitness levels after recently joining up for training sessions. Moore, who will wear number 22, goes straight into the squad to face The Citizens at Meadowbank. Young midfielder Callum Moore turns down new Dundee deal and leaves Dens Park More from The Courier Kieran Freeman escapes devastating injury blow – days after penning new Dundee United deal EXCLUSIVE: Dundee facing injury crisis ahead of Hearts clash Kai Kennedy dubbed ‘scary talent’ by long-term Rangers team-mate as Dunfermline loan star begins to shine Frankie Musonda relishing promotion push after penning new Raith Rovers deal