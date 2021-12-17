James McPake lifts lid on Dundee injury woes – and reveals when Charlie Adam could return

An error occurred. Please try again.

James McPake admits Dundee are “really struggling” for fit players ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Hearts.

The Dens boss will have to leave his team plans until the last available second with a number of players facing injury concerns.

Central defender Ryan Sweeney is suspended while captain Charlie Adam has joined an absentee list that includes Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan.

On top of all that, striker Jason Cummings has been excluded from the squad for breaching club discipline and will not feature against the Jambos.

The one bit of good news they received on Friday was a negative return from a PCR Covid test after one player had a non-household close contact.

Had that been positive, even fielding a team could have been a struggle.

Charlie Adam

There was also news on how long skipper Adam will be out after his hamstring injury with the hope he’ll be fit in time for the derby on January 2.

“He’s been scanned and we will see him before the end of the year,” said McPake.

“It is positive but it could have been better. When it’s a hamstring you know you’ll be missing him for a certain time but it’s not as severe as Lee Ashcroft’s which is what we were hoping for.

“All going well, we’ll see him before the break.”

Max Anderson

On the rest of his squad that’s missing, McPake added: “There are a few to say the least.

“Injury-wise we’re really struggling.

“Max Anderson (thigh) should be fine. He’s been playing with it for weeks now.

“It was a precaution the other night because he’s a player we really can’t afford to lose.”

It’s hoped Jordan Marshall and Danny Mullen can shrug off injuries picked up in midweek at Hibs.

Paul McGowan centre-back?

Looking at the opposition for Saturday, McPake admits Hearts were the better side the last time the two met at Tynecastle in October.

Cummings scored a late equaliser after John Souttar had given the Jambos the lead.

And he’s expecting another tough encounter, particularly with the number of players Dundee will be without.

Though he was able to see the funny side when considering Paul McGowan’s playing position.

He added: “Hearts have been excellent with the way they started the season and have continued to keep going.

“In the game at Tynecastle we got a point out of it though, on the day, they were the better side.

“We kept ourselves in the game and Jason Cummings nicked a goal.

“It’s a different game at Dens.

“We just need to wait and see what side we can put on the pitch.

“Gowser might have to play centre-back!

“We’ll work that out in the morning.”