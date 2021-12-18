Dundee striker Jason Cummings ‘unfit to train’ after Open Goal Live appearance says James McPake

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee boss James McPake says Jason Cummings’ behaviour this week is “completely unacceptable”.

The former Scotland striker was sent home from training yesterday after appearing on stage at the Open Goal Live show in Glasgow on Thursday.

Dressed as the Joker from Batman, Cummings’ appearance was highlighted on social media by football fans attending the show.

And McPake says the player wasn’t fit to train when arriving at Dens Park the following day, just 24 hours before today’s clash against Hearts.

Speaking to the BBC, McPake said: “He will be away from the club until Monday and then we’ll deal with it internally.

F*%%#^ amazing show from the boys at opengoal! Great vt’s, special guests, stories and a questionable haircut 😂 Thanks for a great night!@opengoalsport @siferry8 @KevinKyle1981 👏👏💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a5z0MOuZeC — David Hamilton (@davidhamilton85) December 17, 2021

“He was unfit to train. It’s something I’m not going to go into, but there’s enough social media and enough that I can’t deny it either.

“People will make their own minds up why he’s not involved today, but it’s not down to injury or Covid.

“Do I have to hold my hands up? Possibly. I signed Jason.

“On the whole for what he’s done, he helped us get promoted…but what he did on Thursday was completely unacceptable.

“We have a massive game today. We’ve a strong-ish XI. Let’s not make this about someone it doesn’t deserve to be about.”