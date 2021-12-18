Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee striker Jason Cummings ‘unfit to train’ after Open Goal Live appearance says James McPake

By George Cran
December 18 2021, 2.54pm Updated: December 18 2021, 5.05pm
Dundee FC striker Jason Cummings
Dundee striker Jason Cummings.

Dundee boss James McPake says Jason Cummings’ behaviour this week is “completely unacceptable”.

The former Scotland striker was sent home from training yesterday after appearing on stage at the Open Goal Live show in Glasgow on Thursday.

Dressed as the Joker from Batman, Cummings’ appearance was highlighted on social media by football fans attending the show.

And McPake says the player wasn’t fit to train when arriving at Dens Park the following day, just 24 hours before today’s clash against Hearts.

Speaking to the BBC, McPake said: “He will be away from the club until Monday and then we’ll deal with it internally.

“He was unfit to train. It’s something I’m not going to go into, but there’s enough social media and enough that I can’t deny it either.

“People will make their own minds up why he’s not involved today, but it’s not down to injury or Covid.

“Do I have to hold my hands up? Possibly. I signed Jason.

“On the whole for what he’s done, he helped us get promoted…but what he did on Thursday was completely unacceptable.

“We have a massive game today. We’ve a strong-ish XI. Let’s not make this about someone it doesn’t deserve to be about.”

