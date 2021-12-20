Dundee’s Premiership trip to Celtic in February rescheduled due to Hoops’ European clash By George Cran December 20 2021, 3.10pm Updated: December 20 2021, 3.12pm Dundee head to Celtic Park in February. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee’s February trip to Celtic Park has been put back 24 hours. The Dark Blues were scheduled to face Ange Postecoglou’s side in Glasgow on February 19. Now, though, that match will take place on Sunday, February 20. That’s due to Celtic’s European Conference League clash with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on the preceding Thursday. EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Jason Cummings sent to play with Dundee youth team after Open Goal Live appearance Paul McGowan urges Dundee chiefs to back boss James McPake in January as he vows Dee fortunes will turn Kyogo Furuhashi fires Celtic to Premier Sports Cup glory with brace at Hampden 4 talking points as embattled Dundee see their losing streak extended by Hearts