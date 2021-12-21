Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Adam: The incredible stats for Dundee with and without their talismanic captain

By George Cran
December 21 2021, 8.00am
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out Charlie Adam is a crucial cog in the Dundee machine.

The Dens Park captain dragged the side up from the Championship through the play-offs.

And he’s proved a dominant force for the Dark Blues in the Premiership this season, too.

Having played over 200 times in the English Premier League for Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke, Adam is a big personality in the Dundee midfield.

And leaves a leadership void when he’s not on the field for his boyhood club.

Dundee’s Charlie Adam takes on St Johnstone.

He’s had injuries to deal with this term, a groin problem and now a hamstring issue keeping him out.

So, halfway through the season, just how important is Charlie Adam to Dundee?

Points

Play well, play badly, enjoy good luck, decry bad luck – the only thing that truly matters come the end of the season is how many points you have on the board.

And the difference between Dundee with Charlie Adam and Dundee without Charlie Adam is stark.

So far, the Dark Blues have earned 16 points in the Premiership.

Only one of those was picked up without Adam.

The 0-0 home draw with Livingston in September is the only time an Adam-less Dundee avoided defeat in the league this season.

Goals scored

Just as galling as the points total without their captain, goals have been a huge issue, too.

Of the 17 scored by the Dark Blues in the top flight, 16 were netted in games involving Adam.

Adam was out earlier in the season after getting injured against Motherwell.

It must be said that that stat also includes Luke McCowan’s two at Ross County, Lee Ashcroft’s header against Celtic and Paul McGowan’s leveller against Hibs, all scored after Adam had been substituted.

Even so, with 12 of their 17 goals scored with Adam on the pitch, the loss of their skipper’s creativity has had a huge effect on the team’s goal return.

Goals conceded

On the other hand, the goals against column makes much better reading when Adam doesn’t feature.

When Adam wasn’t involved this season, Dundee have conceded seven goals in six games.

With him in the team, that number balloons to 28 in 13. An average of 2.2 goals per game.

Mitigating that number were nine scored after he was substituted in games against Ross County, Rangers, Motherwell and Celtic.

That brings it down to 19 in 13 matches with Adam on the pitch, still an average of 1.5 goals per game conceded.

That’s compared to 1.2 in the games he didn’t feature at all.

Other stats

Comparing some of the other numbers doesn’t show quite as big a difference with and without the skipper, though there are hints as to why he’s been so important.

Dundee actually keep possession better when Adam isn’t in the midfield (42% to 38%) and passing accuracy is better (49% with Adam, 52% without).

That may be surprising given his technical ability.

What it does point to is Adam’s willingness to play risky passes, trying killer balls and backing himself to open up defences.

In essence, Dundee play a bit safer without Adam but don’t get the goal return either.

Conclusion

Charlie Adam is currently injured after picking up a hamstring injury at Ross County.

It’s clear from the basic stats, Adam’s fitness is crucial to Dundee success this season.

The points difference really is quite staggering.

However, at 36 and with two muscle injuries already picked up this season, there’s no guarantee he’ll stay injury-free.

That means Dundee need to find a way to pick up points when their talisman isn’t around.

Starting Sunday at Aberdeen.

 

